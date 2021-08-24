Yuma Catholic isn’t shy about expressing its expectations this football season.
Following a state runners-up finish a year ago in 3A, the Shamrocks have a determined approach to bring home the school’s first state title in seven years.
“Every year is the same,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “It’s championship or bust for us...It comes down to how healthy we can stay and how much we can improve each week.”
Stallworth noted realistically there are six or seven 3A programs that “are good enough to win a state championship right now.”
But this Shamrocks team is one of the more experienced programs in the conference. Almost every starter defensively, and playmaker offensively, will return from a season ago. Equipped with the knowledge of what it takes to compete for a state championship, the players are eager to take the field this Friday night.
“Now that it’s game week, you see a little pep in the step,” Stallworth said. “It’s about to get real, real fast...We’re ready to go get after it.”
There’s no shortage of offensive firepower for the Shamrocks, who are led by junior quarterback Richard Stallworth. He led the state of Arizona in passing yards (3,803) and passing touchdowns (49) as a sophomore and the gunslinger believes his unit can achieve the unthinkable.
“I want 5,000 yards,” he said. “I only had one 1,000-yard receiver last year. I want three this season.”
That’s quite the expectation considering no player or team has ever reached those numbers, but with Austin Rush, Mario Martinez, Austin Priest and Jaxson Jones aligning as the best receiving corps in the conference, it’s not impossible.
“We’ve got the guys to do that,” Rush said.
Easing the pressure off Martinez and Rush, who led the state with 16 TD receptions a year ago, will be Jones. The incoming transfer provides a huge target for Stallworth in the passing game with his 6-foot-3 frame.
“We didn’t have a guy like that last year,” Rush said. “Adding (another weapon) out there, defenses are going to have to show they can contain all of us.”
However, the question entering this season is how prepared is the YC offensive line. The front five did a good job of keeping their quarterback upright in the pocket for most of the season in 2020, but now they face the challenges of replacing several starters.
YC recently had to find a new starting center, and the lack of continuity showed in the Shamrocks’ scrimmage last Friday. However, coach Stallworth has seen gradual improvement leading up to the first game.
“On the offensive side of the ball, we can be more complex with the passing schemes, but that’ll come down to how much time we have to throw,” he said. “And I do think our line is getting better every single day.”
An underappreciated area for this Shamrocks team is their defense. YC returns 75% of their secondary, including every starting linebacker, and the defensive line has seen much improvement with the addition of Justin Erath and Jones flying off the edges in fall camp.
“We’re doing great (so far) defensively through camp,” Erath said. “We have a lot of leaders, especially from our linebackers. We should be looking good.”
And when ball carriers or quarterbacks do escape through the defense line, All-Conference linebacker Jarred Marquez, along with Dezmend Esquivel and Zach Castaneda, will be waiting for them. The group collectively tallied 258 tackles a season ago.
“It’s extremely nice having that piece of mind knowing if anyone slips through (Jarred and the rest of the linebackers) will be there to light them up,” Erath said.
While the Shamrocks aren’t the most intimidating team walking off the bus, their junior quarterback believes his team has the heart to capture the school’s fourth state championship.
“We’re not the biggest team, and we don’t have the most players,” he said. “But we have players that want to play football and they want to win. That has to be our key. We have to want it more than the other team.”
The Shamrocks’ journey for a state title begins Friday night on the road in Las Vegas (Nev.) against SLAM! Nevada. It’s the first meeting ever between the two programs and QB Stallworth is aiming to prove small town schools like YC belong on the big stage.
“We get to spend a whole weekend in Vegas,” Stallworth said. “Everyone’s excited. We get to make our mark for Arizona and show Yuma can compete big time.”