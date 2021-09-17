Cibola’s offense had a chance to give the Raiders their first win of the season. Facing a fourth and goal from the two-yard line, Trevor G. Browne’s defensive back swatted away an intended pass that would have won the game for Cibola.
“Their kid did a great job to undercut our receiver,” Cibola head coach Steven Fritz said. “We gave ourselves a chance.”
Instead, the Raiders start their season 0-3 for the first time since 2017.
“We have to find a way to make those plays when we really need them,” Fritz said. “Close, but we have to take that next step.”
A bright spot for the Raiders in Friday’s loss was their offense. The unit sputtered the first two weeks but found their stride as quarterback Andrey Acosta made his second start of the season.
“Andrey did a really good job extending plays,” Fritz said. “Fighting off guys and finding guys during breakdowns.”
All four of Acosta’s touchdowns were thrown to junior wide receiver Isaiah Arriola.
“He had a good game,” Fritz added. “He had a big night … He was the one that made the big plays and touchdowns. For a kid that is playing both ways, he works hard and makes a lot of good things happen.”
While the Raiders had success through the air, they struggled in the run game. The inability to keep the opposing team’s offense off the field hurt late in the game. Fritz noted his team has to improve running the football.
“See what happens next week,” he said.
Cibola hits the road next week to conclude its four-game road stretch to begin the season. They’ll take on Westview (1-3), a team that earned their first victory Friday night.