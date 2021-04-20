On a scorching hot Yuma afternoon, the Cibola and Kofa boys tennis teams went head-to-head with an Arizona Interscholastic Association playoff berth as Tuesday’s prize.
Tuesday’s winner would win the Division I Yuma region and an automatic spot in the postseason.
In a battle that delivered one of the matches of the year between Kofa’s Leonardo Caudillo and Cibola’s Matthew Davis, the Raiders defeated the short-handed Kings 7-2.
“We had to gut it out,” Cibola head coach George Davis said. “I was really proud of the kids.”
The win gives the Raiders (10-3 AIA, 9-3 division) their seventh straight AIA playoff appearance – excluding the shortened 2020 season.
However, both teams were without several key starters in Tuesday’s match.
Cibola was without their No. 1 Joel Alvarado, while Kofa’s (11-2, 9-2) fifth and sixth singles players were absent.
With the Kings surrendering two defeats before the matches even began, the Raiders needed just three victories between four singles matches and two doubles events.
“It was going to be tough from the beginning,” Kofa head coach Santos Rangel said.
Despite the Raiders’ two, three, four and five roster spots having to move up in competition, the team delivered in a big way.
Sophomore Brody Clarkson earned a three-set tiebreaker win, while Diego Servin swept his opponent in two sets.
“Diego really came through for us,” Davis said of his junior.
The two victories gave Cibola four points, but with one doubles match already forfeited, the Raiders earned the win over the Kings before the singles events concluded.
The duo of Tyson Straley and Clarkson won their match 8-3.
Despite the loss for Davis against Kofa’s Caudillo, the two went all three sets and fought for each point.
Caudillo, who finished the year 13-0 in singles matches, got his best battle of the year.
“Matthew was our No. 2 and stepped up and played No. 1,” Davis said. “That was big.”
Davis lost set one 6-3, but formulated a new gameplan in the second set as Caudillo visibly was affected by the extreme heat.
Before each service point, or at the end of a long rally, Caudillo’s face sunk into a towel as he attempted to revive himself for the next burst of energy he needed.
Davis’ plan was to keep the ball in play and force Caudillo to run from sideline-to-sideline and exert as much energy as possible.
The scheme worked as Davis beat Caudillo in set two 7-6 (9-7 tiebreaker). It was the first dropped set on the season for the senior, who entered 24-0 in sets this season.
However, Caudillo answered in the third set tiebreaker.
“Caudillo, through whatever the adversity was today, he wasn’t feeling well,” Rangel said. “The match was tough. I’m surprised he pulled off the win to be honest with you. There were several times I thought I was going to have to pull him off the court.”
The senior fought until the very end, showcasing his ability to place his forehand and backhand returns.
Kofa senior Saul Graciano won his singles match in three sets in Tuesday’s loss.
With the Kings currently ranked 13th – and just 16 spots available for the postseason – Rangel is hoping somehow his team sneaks in.
“I’m going to have to light a candle tonight,” he said.
If the team doesn’t qualify, Caudillo and Diego Juarez, who went undefeated in doubles play this season, will pair up for the AIA’s doubles bracket.