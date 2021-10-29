Andrey Acosta and his receivers looked as if they were having a simple game of pitch and catch Friday night at Irv Pallack Field.
In Cibola’s 48-13 victory over Kofa, the Raiders’ offense had little issue finding the endzone.
And for the first time this season, Cibola sits at .500 (4-4 AIA). But that tidbit doesn’t matter very much to Cibola head coach Steven Fritz.
“1-0 is the goal every week,” said Fritz. “It’s 1-0 every week. You don’t try to look ahead. You don’t try to look behind you, you focus on the next step. After midnight tonight, put this one away and get ready for next week.”
Acosta played sparingly, but capitalized on his first half snaps. The senior quarterback finished
12-of-13 for 241 yards and three touchdowns – two of those scores to wideout Alonso Quintero.
“He’s a good quarterback,” said Fritz. “Like all the other kids, he still has room to grow, which is a great thing. The whole team and Andrey, we have not reached our peak.”
Acosta and Co. began Friday’s scoring on their opening drive. The senior signal-caller found Quintero for an 18-yard touchdown. Moments later, Acosta delivered an effortless throw to Seth Rodriguez – who was quarantined behind the secondary – for a 64-yard scoring play.
“It’s always fun (playing like this,” Acosta said.
But his most memorable moment, along with the rest of the Cibola team, was seeing the second-unit playing the entire second half.
“I’m just glad we got our second-string in and glad they had a good time,” said Acosta. “I’m just glad we got everyone else in (the game).”
Seniors Andrew Arvayo and Scott Britt were the two noticeable second-unit players who made contributions. Both running backs tallied touchdowns in the second half for the Raiders.
“It’s just not the 11 guys on the field, or the starters,” said Fritz. “Those guys take the whole team from May in spring ball and the dog days of summer when it’s 110 degrees … Those guys are there every single day. They’re seniors that have put their four years in and you can’t be prouder. You have to give them their due.”
Arvayo has been waiting for this moment. In Cibola’s first game of the year, the senior got limited playing time at running back, but performed blocking duties. His role this week increased and Arvayo was surprised at practice when hearing the news.
“I told him, ‘Andrew, I’m going to put you at A-back for real this week,’” said Fritz. “He was excited and all the kids were excited.”
The Raiders’ defense had their fair share of spectacular plays in the win. Sophomore defensive back Adrian Molina took a 53-yard interception to the endzone to end the first half. Cibola’s first-string defensive unit bottled up Kofa for most of the game. The Kings showed life, but squandered any scoring opportunities early in Friday’s loss with mistakes in the redzone.
“You take two steps forward and take three steps back,” Kofa head coach Karl Pope said. “That’s been the theme of the season and that’s where the consistency needs to come from.”
Kofa falls to 0-8 on the year and has lost 33 straight games.