The fifth-seeded Cibola Raiders were unable to protect their home field on Saturday as they were upset by No. 12 seed Sandra Day O’Connor by a final score of 8-0. By virtue of the loss, Cibola now moves to the consolation bracket of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 6A State Tournament.
Behind starting pitcher Mirana Salcido, Cibola got off to a promising start defensively. The Raiders were able to record double plays in back-to-back innings to start the game and both clubs were deadlocked in a scoreless tie after two.
Then top half of the third, Sandra Day posted three runs during a one-out rally which turned the tide in the contest. Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the third, Cibola senior Elysa Moreno led off the inning with a single to shallow right field. However, the Raiders were unable to drive her home to get on the scoreboard.
Cibola would face more trouble in the fifth as four consecutive Sandra Day batters reached base to start the inning. The Raiders found themselves down 6-0 before head coach Shelly Baumann decided to make a pitching change.
As it turned out, Cibola would relinquish two more runs the remainder of the game and totaled only four hits as a team. Afterward, Baumann said it was her club’s offensive struggles that eventually determined the game.
“We just didn’t hit well, and they kept our batters off balance with the changeups,” Baumann told The Yuma Sun. “They are a very good team like we thought, but I was really proud of how the girls didn’t give up and competed even when they were down.”
Up next, Cibola will host Hamilton in the consolation bracket Tuesday at 4 p.m.
In other state softball action Saturday, No. 24 seed Yuma Catholic won its play-in game on the road against No. 9 seed Eastmark 5-4. Earning the 16 seed in the 3A state tournament, the Shamrocks will travel to No. 1 seed Sabino for its next contest on Tuesday. Start time for that game is set for 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, No. 14 seed Gila Ridge was eliminated in the 5A tournament by virtue of a 12-2 defeat to No. 3 seed Catalina Foothills. Offensively for the Hawks, Carmen Salinas went 2-for-3 and Addison Duke went 1-for-3 with a walk. Malina Peterson and Alyssa Campa both went 1-for-2 at the plate as well.
In state baseball news, No. 16 seed San Luis dropped its opening round game to Hamilton 12-1 in the 6A tournament. They will face No. 9 seed Tucson in their next playoff game Tuesday at 4 p.m.