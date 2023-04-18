Cibola and Gila Ridge each took first place in the Yuma District Track and Field Championships, with the Raiders besting the Hawks 108-81 in the girls events, and Gila Ridge taking down Cibola 128.67-116.33. Cibola, Gila Ridge, San Luis, Kofa and Yuma High were all present at the meet held at Cibola High School.

Several individuals had standout performances across multiple events at the District Championships, with several multi-event winners and numerous top finishes across at least two events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you