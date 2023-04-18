Cibola and Gila Ridge each took first place in the Yuma District Track and Field Championships, with the Raiders besting the Hawks 108-81 in the girls events, and Gila Ridge taking down Cibola 128.67-116.33. Cibola, Gila Ridge, San Luis, Kofa and Yuma High were all present at the meet held at Cibola High School.
Several individuals had standout performances across multiple events at the District Championships, with several multi-event winners and numerous top finishes across at least two events.
In the boys 100-meter dash, San Luis sophomore Jarell Chavez and senior Cristian Garcia paced the competition, finishing one-two with Chavez recording an 11.14 and Garcia an 11.40.
The pairing did the same in the 200-meter dash, Chavez taking first-place marks with a 22.51 and Garcia second with a 23.36.
The San Luis pairing were the only boys from the school to take a top three finish in any event for the Sidewinders.
In the long-distance events, Gila Ridge senior Eduardo Marquez dominated, finishing first in the 1600-meter run with a 4:35.93, a personal record, first in the 3200-meter run with a 10:14.63, as well as a second place finish in the 800-meter run with a personal record 2:08.60.
Cibola junior Alan Ornelas finished in second place behind Marquez in both the 1600 and 3200.
Cibola senior Oliver Gonzales finished first in the Shot Put with a 38-11, placing second in the Discus behind Yuma High’s Joseph Bowen, who earned first with a 101-4.
For the girls, Kofa junior Olivia Taylor dominated the hurdle events for the Kings, winning with a 17.15 in the 100-meter and a 48.52 in the 300-meter for a clean sweep.
Gila Ridge sophomore Kennedy Farrar took first in the 100 with a personal-record 13.39, finishing second in the Pole Vault behind fellow Hawk Chayton Barron, who also took second in the 300 hurdles.
Cibola junior Jazmin Miranda took first place in two events, the Triple Jump and 200, while fellow Raider junior Kahlei Meza took first in the Shot Put and Discus.