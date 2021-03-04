In a must-win situation, the No. 16 ranked Cibola girls basketball team defeated No. 23 Corona del Sol 45-38 Thursday night.
Led by freshman Sierra Bomhower’s 13 points and three steals, the Raiders are essentially one victory away from clinching a berth into the 6A state playoffs.
Quinn Thompson registered 12 points, while Isabela Molina had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Raiders (15-2 AIA) have won three straight games and nine of their last 10, but the all important showdown against Westwood Friday will dictate whether Cibola earns a spot in the postseason.
YC 59, Benjamin Franklin 31
YC leading point guard Kylie Meerchaum sat out of the game (ankle), but the Shamrocks didn’t lose a beat in the win Thursday.
Reese Sellers delivered a team-high 20 points to go along with her five rebounds and five steals. Rori Martinez netted another double-double with a 17-point and 11-rebound performance.
Rori’s little sister, Rian Martinez, scored 11 points and registered eight blocks.
Gila Ridge 52, Ironwood 39
Molly Sims scored a game-high 15 points, while Tori Potter and Felicity DeCorse each contributed with 10 points in the Hawks’ win.
Gila Ridge has won six of its last eight games.
Boys hoops
YC 62, Benjamin Franklin 56
Yuma Catholic’s Amin Hines scored a team-high 18 points in the win. Hines also ripped down eight rebounds.
Will Hunt scored 15 points and Adrian Perez notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Youngker 72, Yuma High 55
Connor Franklin collected a season-high 18 points in Thursday’s loss. Alex Mosqueda nearly registered a triple-double. The senior guard had 12 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in the loss.
Boys wrestling
YC 42, St. Johns 36
Josh Rodriguez (120 pounds), Jacob Navarro (126), Lorenzo Duran (182), Jacob Bernal (195) and Jayden Dobson (285) won by pin Thursday.