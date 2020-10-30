If Cibola needed a bounce-back game, the Raider’s 534 yards of offense and 53 points was all that and then some.
Cibola’s balanced attack posted 39 points in the first half behind 112 rushing yards, and three touchdowns from senior John Beltran, en route to a 53-28 win over Yuma High.
Junior Quarterback Andrey Acosta was 9-14 with 272 yards passing, including two scores, and added a rushing touchdown in his only half of play.
“Andrey did a really good job keeping his eyes down field.” Head Coach Steven Fritz said of his quarterback. “Part of it is his line giving him room, but the other part is trusting that and he took a big step forward. We made some big plays because it’s hard to cover guys that long.”
Cibola’s offense had it going from the start of the game, taking the opening drive 65 yards in nine plays. The Raiders scored touchdowns on six of their first seven drives.
A big reason was great field possession, setup by the fearsome defensive line. Cibola held Yuma to 20 plays on their first four drives, all ending in punts.
None of that kept Yuma from fighting and the Criminals central piece was senior Alex Mosqueda. Mosqueda converted a huge third and twenty-four, taking a pass 64-yards and setting up a Jacob Straub touchdown run.
Mosqueda also had a first half interception that interrupted Cibola’s first half march, the only drive of the first seven that ended without points for the Raiders.
Erick Cervantes also setup the Criminals, finishing with 112 yards and two touchdowns, including one at the end of the first half.
Both teams made changes at quarterback by the start of the second half with Acosta exiting due to an apparent injury.
Yuma made things interesting in the third quarter when Jaynoah Medel intercepted Isaac Rios and returned it for a score.
After another Cibola turnover three plays later, Cervantes had his second score and made the game an 11-point contest.
But Cibola went back to Beltran and Rios on the ground to seal the game. Beltran finished off a 166-yard performance with his 4th touchdown and Rios converted a pair of long runs, including a 33-yard touchdown.
“It was important in our belief,” Steven Fritz said of his team’s ability to put the game away. “It’s important to believe in ourselves. Our guys believe in themselves that they can do it without excuses and they get out there and get after it.”
Fritz praised his entire offensive line as well as his receivers for creating space for the backs
“Those guys can impact the games just as much with their blocking.” Fritz said of his receivers and tight ends. “John and Isaac still make big plays, but they are not the same without those guys impacting the game that way.”
Mosqueda finished with 144 receiving yards for Yuma, along with an interception and twenty yards rushing.
Cibola had three different receivers with multiple catches including Damian Magana and Marco Angulo who had 60 and 70 yards respectively. Magana finished with a pick on defense and Angulo caught a touchdown.