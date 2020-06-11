Sports editor’s note: The Arizona Interscholastic Association has realigned conferences/regions for the 2020-21 school year. This is the sixth and final part in a series looking at the realignment, with today’s story focusing on the 6A Desert Southwest region that includes Cibola, Kofa, San Luis, Maricopa, Rincon/University and Tucson.
For the previous two years, Cibola, Kofa and San Luis were the only three schools in their region.
Now, Maricopa, Rincon/University and Tucson will join those three Yuma-area schools in the 6A Desert Southwest for volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball and softball. Rincon and Maricopa are transitioning from 5A to 6A.
“I’m excited about our new region,” Kofa athletic director David King said. “It looks like it’ll be a good and competitive schedule for us.”
There is a twist, however.
Instead of everybody playing everybody, the Yuma-area schools will form one “sub-region” while the other three schools will form another “sub-region.” With the exception of volleyball, for region play, teams will only play within their sub-region until the last game of the regular season — when each sub-region’s No. 1 teams, No. 2 teams and No. 3 teams will meet. The meeting between the two No. 1s, of course, will be for the region championship.
It’s the same format that was used three and four years ago, when Cibola, Kofa, San Luis, Tucson, Rincon and Sunnyside formed the 6A Southern region.
One difference between now and then — besides Maricopa replacing Sunnyside in the region — is that two years ago, the Arizona Interscholastic Association did away with granting automatic postseason bids to region champs, slightly lessening the significance of region title games.
Kofa boys soccer coach Jamie Nicewander, who consistently schedules some of the top programs in the state, isn’t worried about the region championship no longer being an automatic berth into the postseason.
“It just comes down to power points, effectively,” he said. “We don’t even focus on winning the region. We focus on qualifying for state and you qualify for state automatically if you get the necessary amount of power points. We unfortunately learned that one year when we lost, I believe, one or two games and didn’t qualify for state.”
The boys soccer region should be one of the best in the state. Five of the six teams in the new 6A Desert Southwest region made the AIA postseason last year.
“It definitely motivates you,” Nicewander said of the competition. “If you want to be competitive, you have to put the extra effort in the offseason. There’s no shortcut.”
The loaded soccer talent extends over to the girls side as four of the six teams in the region qualified for state last season, though Cibola was the only local one to do so.
Cibola girls soccer coach Andres Preciado is disappointed that the Yuma schools will not play each of the Tucson sub-region teams.
“Personally, I like playing the playoff-caliber type of competition during the regular season because you’ll know what to expect,” he said. “I was disappointed when I heard we weren’t going to play (the Tucson schools).”
There’s two ways to look at not playing every team in your region.
For instance, in baseball, Tucson was the only school in the other sub-region to make the postseason in 2019 while Maricopa and Rincon went a combined 5-30 in AIA play.
By not playing teams that aren’t postseason contenders in the region, schools like San Luis have the flexibility to strengthen their out-of-region games.
“I think because where our system is now and everything is based on power points, I don’t think it is necessarily a bad thing we have those freedom games,” San Luis athletic director David Barrios said.
San Luis baseball coach Cesar Castillo declined to be interviewed for this story, saying he was instructed not to comment.
The region is also not particularly strong in either boys basketball or volleyball. Tucson was the region’s only boys basketball postseason qualifier last season, and Rincon was the only volleyball postseason qualifier.
In girls basketball, Cibola figures to dominate the Yuma sub-region and then face either Rincon (5A’s No. 12 seed last season) or Tucson (6A’s No. 16) for the region title.
The same goes for Cibola softball, with a region championship matchup against Tucson (2019 6A semifinalist) seeming likely.
Whereas the uptick in competition for a region title can be a good thing, the downside of it of course is that fewer local programs will be able to call themselves region champs.
During the existence of the 6A Southern region from 2016-18 — the last time this format was used — the Yuma sub-region champ went just 4-12 in region title games, with 2018 Cibola softball, 2017 Cibola boys soccer, 2017 San Luis baseball and 2017 Cibola football being the only locals to knock off the Tucson sub-region champ.