The No. 5-seeded Cibola High School boys soccer team, which finished the regular season with a 15-3 record, was upset 1-0 on Saturday by No. 12 seed Gilbert Highland in the first round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 6A Conference State Championship Tournament boys' soccer playoffs held at Raider Field.
Cibola Coach Bryan Claudio said he was disappointed in the outcome, but proud of the effort the guys left on the field, noting the team created a bunch of chances but just couldn’t convert.
“Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way. Today it went to Highland,” Claudio said.
“Gabriel Yanez had an amazing game. Defensively one mistake cost us. Jacob Quintana really did an amazing job keeping the backline intake. Adrian Canez, Jimmy Quintero, and Osvaldo Fuentes were a force to be reckoned with up top and were dangerous throughout the game,” Claudio noted.
The coach emphasized how proud he was of the Cibola athletes.
“Bottom line… really proud of this team, loved every minute I was able to share the pitch with them. I want to thank them for everything they have given me,” he said.