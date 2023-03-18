For the second time this season, Cibola baseball found a way to win when it really mattered: playing a cross-town rival. The Raiders grabbed their first win since a March 6 extra-inning win over Yuma High with a 7-0 victory over Gila Ridge on the road on Friday evening.
After losses to Perry and Queen Creek in which they scored five runs compared to 20 by their opponents, the Cibola bats woke up on Friday against Gila Ridge in the fourth inning, scoring a trio of runs. The offensive avalanche carried over into the fifth, in which the Raiders scored four.
“I think the guys really wanted to come out and play against another local team,” Cibola head coach Anthony Clayton said. “They were excited and that rivalry gave them some motivation.”
“Our guys came through with the bats and we had been struggling a bit recently on that end. We had a couple guys break out and that was the real difference.”
In the third junior second baseman Mason Doherty cleared the bases with a two-out opposite field double, sparking the Raider rally. Doherty finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
Junior Saul Benitez was the only other Raider to record two hits, going 2-for-4 with a run.
Freshman pitcher Rodrigo Orozco Araiza recorded his first ever varsity start, going six innings only allowing three hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
“It feels amazing to see him put in that result,” Clayton said of his freshman pitcher. “It shows all the hard work he’s put in in the offseason and in practice is paying off.”
Cibola gets Mountain View Mesa at home next Thursday.