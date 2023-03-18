For the second time this season, Cibola baseball found a way to win when it really mattered: playing a cross-town rival. The Raiders grabbed their first win since a March 6 extra-inning win over Yuma High with a 7-0 victory over Gila Ridge on the road on Friday evening.

After losses to Perry and Queen Creek in which they scored five runs compared to 20 by their opponents, the Cibola bats woke up on Friday against Gila Ridge in the fourth inning, scoring a trio of runs. The offensive avalanche carried over into the fifth, in which the Raiders scored four.

