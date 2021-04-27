Down by one after five innings the Cibola Raiders baseball team was able to stage a comeback to defeat cross-town rival Kofa in a game under the lights. After the Raiders jumped out to an early 4-0 lead the Kings rebounded to score the next five runs and take a one run lead into the sixth inning. Kofa wasn’t able to hang on as the Raiders rallied to plate two more runs and take home a 6-5 victory.
Freshman Andrugh Yee collected two hits for Cibola, scored a run, stole a base, and drove in three, while seniors Manuel Duarte and Jake Lofton each had a pair of hits.
Duarte also pitched for the Raiders and kept the game close going four and 1/3 innings giving up three earned runs on four hits, four walks, and striking out one. Junior Silvestre Curiel then came on in the fifth to close out the game for the Raiders.
For the Kings J.J. Ortiz scored two runs, stole a base, and drove in two while Tony Alvarez had two hits and scored a run. Alvarez was the tough-luck losing pitcher as the Kings defense had five errors on the day which allowed four unearned runs.
The win gives Cibola a sweep of Kofa on the season but this game was a much tougher battle than the earlier matchups.
Casteel 9, San Luis 2
After jumping out to a one run lead in the first inning the Sidewinders went into a brumation. San Luis stayed in front until Casteel finally broke through for three runs in the top of the fourth inning and they piled on with three more in the fifth and seventh innings for a 9-2 victory. San Luis tried to wake up in the seventh but only managed to slither one more run across the plate.
YC 18, Wickenburg 3
The Shamrock bats stayed hot as they scored in each of the first four innings to build a fifteen run lead. Wickenburg was able to stop the Yuma Catholic bats in the fifth but the damage had already been done as YC has now won six in a row.
Leading the offensive surge was Nomar Topete with four hits and an RBI. Austin Priest had a good day at the plate also going three for four and driving in three runs. Roberto Romero collected two hits and had three RBIs. The winning pitcher was Alan Rosas.
Wickenburg and Yuma Catholic will meet one more time this Thursday at YC.