Cibola’s Caleb McCallen waited his turn.
And when his number was called, the senior delivered.
McCallen won the Yuma Union High School District championship and Region title in the 100-yard backstroke and 200IM. He was also named the Colorado River Swimmer of the Meet.
His year-long performances earned him the 2021 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Swimmer of the Year.
“It’s definitely a title I’ve wanted for a while now,” said McCallen. “I was a little nervous (when the results published) because I wasn’t quite sure what was going to happen, but I definitely believed I deserved it.”
He joins a long list of previous Cibola boys swimmers to win this award, including reigning back-to-back champion Ayden Dusek.
McCallen’s 16th-place finish in the Division I AIA state championship meet was the best result among local male swimmers.
“My intent (this year) was to qualify for state, and to get that is pretty exciting,” he said.
But not only did McCallen excel in the pool as a swimmer, he developed into a leader on a team loaded with young talent.
“I took on a lot more responsibilities and obligations as a senior,” he said. “And our team was definitely gelling. After (all my friends graduated), I was the one here to lead. And with all the freshman here, I had to kind of rebuild the relay team.”
Even with three newcomers on his newly equipped unit, their relay teams set three records this season.
And McCallen credits Dusek and the rest of his former teammates for preparing him to become comfortable in his role as a senior.
“Ayden was a great leader,” McCallen said. “They were the vets my first three years and I waited my turn. I definitely learned how to be a great leader from their example. And I feel like this year was a great year.”
McCallen certainly consumed knowledge of how to construct within a leadership role. He helped three relay teams qualify for the state meet – the most out of any region program.
Now, for McCallen, the future remains unknown – expect for what he wants to pursue. The senior is applying to all the service academies at the moment.
He’s already been accepted by the United States Coast Guard and is waiting to hear back from Navy.
While he prefers being a midshipmen, the USCG has shown interest in McCallen becoming a part of its swim team.