There is a bit of an excitement in the in and around Yuma today.
It stems from Thursday’s release of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 6A Conference State Championship Tournament boys soccer bracket.
San Luis High School, seeded No. 3, and Cibola High School, seeded No. 5, are on opposite sides of the 16-team bracket, which means a showdown could be brewing between the two schools for the state championship.
Both schools have first-round games at home Saturday, with San Luis hosting No. 14 seed Mesa-Westwood at the Snake Pit, and Cibola hosting No. 12 Gilbert Highland at Raider Field.
Both games begin at 3 p. m.
If the Sidewinders and Raiders navigate their way through the first round, quarterfinals and semifinals, they will face each other in the tournament decider on Feb. 23 at Campo Verde High School.
San Luis is familiar with what it takes too get there, having played for the title in 2021at the same location.