Riding an eight-game win streak to conclude regular season play, the Cibola Raiders softball team has earned the fifth seed in the Arizona Interscholastic Association 6A State Tournament.
On Saturday, they will begin the first round of the double-elimination tournament by hosting No. 12 seed Sandra Day O'Connor at 11 a.m. According to Cibola head coach Shelly Baumann, she is optimistic that her club can continue its recent hot streak.
"Earlier in the year, we competed against Pinnacle and Perry and I think that caliber of opponent is indicative of what we will see in this tournament," Baumann told The Yuma Sun. "It's hard to gauge where we are as a team because we didn't play that many teams in our region this year, but our girls have put pressure on every team we've played this year. I expect good things and I have faith in our club."
One of the players Baumann has plenty of faith in is junior Miranda Salcido. In addition to being a dominant pitcher, Salcido is also an impact performer at the plate. The Cibola coach mentioned that it is Salcido's superior batter's eye that makes her such a difficult assignment for opposing pitchers. On the year, Salcido posted a .434 batting average with six home runs and 33 runs batted in.
Aside from Salcido's exploits, Baumann also said she will need production from a number of players for the Raiders to win on Saturday.
"Miranda is one of the best hitters I've seen in a long time. When she stands in the batter's box, you never know if it's going to be a double, triple or a home run," Baumann added. "We are also going to need Kenzie Nakasawa and Delanie Ott to get on base early and often. I'm also wanting to see some hitters at the bottom of our order make their presence felt."
As for the opponent, Baumann says her team is well aware that Sandra Day O'Connor poses a legitimate threat. Their catcher Jocelyn Erickson comes into the playoffs with a robust batting average of .640 and a state leading total of 25 home runs. That being the case, the Raiders coach knows this is not a typical 12 seeded team they will be facing.
"We haven't played this team in a couple of years, but we've competed in tournaments with them and have gotten a chance to study them. In my opinion, Sandra Day is a top-four team in the state," Baumann continued. "Jocelyn is a terrific power hitter for them and we have to be very careful how we pitch to her. The rest of their team is very high quality and we know that. We will need a high intensity effort to beat them."