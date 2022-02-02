Apparently Jimmy Quintero and Adrian Canez took Senior Night seriously.
The two seniors teamed up Tuesday to account for Cibola High School’s two goals in a 2-0 boys soccer win over cross-town rival Kofa High School on Senior Night at Raider Field.
The two goals came in the final 20 minutes of the second half.
It was Cibola’s fifth win in its last six games.
“Kofa did a good job pressing us in the first half and caused some confusion with how we wanted to play the ball out,” said Cibola Coach Bryan Claudio.
“We had a couple chances in the first half but couldn’t compose the finish on goal. Emotions were high due to Senior Night, but we settled ourselves and changed some tactical things during halftime.”
Halfway through the second half, Quintero, a senior midfielder, found, Canez, a senior forward on the right side of the box, and Canez went across to the left and scored on a left-footed shot.
Later, Quintero again found Canez, who scored again.
“That took the wind out Kofa’s sails,” said Claudio.
“We played well defensively as a whole unit and created great counter attacking chances for us. With a good speedy team like Kofa, that is how you have to attack them.”
“In the first half we played very well but we didn’t create enough chances to score,” said Kofa Coach Jamie Nicewander.
“Cibola wanted it more tonight.”
“I’m proud of the guys,” continued Claudio. “And we look forward to seeing what we are capable of as we head into the 6A state playoffs.”
The win raised Cibola’s overall record to 15-3. The Raiders are now 3-2 in 6A Desert Southwest play
The Kings, now 6-5 overall, and 0-4 in region play face Phoenix-South Mountain at home in a must-win situation for Kofa if it hopes to get into the state tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Youngker 105, Yuma 47
BUCKEYE – Yuma High School’s boys basketball team suffered a 105-47 loss do Youngker here Tuesday night.
“Their speed and quickness were very effective as they executed a near flawless defensive press,” said Yuma Coach Curt Weber.
Isaac Lopez led Yuma with 12 points and TeMaree Patterson adde nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Youngker 46, Yuma 43
Yuma High School’s girls basketball team took Buckeye-Youngker down the wire before losing a 46-43 decision Tuesday night inside The Palace at Prison Hill.
“{span}The team showed tremendous poise fighting back throughout the game,” said Yuma Coach Shawn Jones.{/span}
{span} “To bounce back after losing 46-31 the day before and adjust in 24 hours battling down to the wire is positive progress by the team.”{/span}
Freshman Tyleigh Jim led the Criminals with 19 points, including going 4-for-7 from three-point range while Belinda Gradias had a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.