Some things don’t change.
And on Wednesday afternoon at East Wetlands Park, familiar results occurred during the Yuma Union High School District Cross Country meet.
Cibola senior Bennett Meyer-Wills collected his third straight boys district title, while Gila Ridge senior Jazmin Estrada notched her second consecutive girls district championship.
Meyer-Wills and Estrada were far from tested in their convincing wins. Meyer-Wills finished in 16:04 and beat runner up Justin Vandeberg by 42 seconds. Estrada coasted with a time of 20:47 and out paced runner-up Jannelle Sanchez by 62 seconds.
Meyer-Wills’ performance helped Cibola win its third YUHSD title in the last four years. The Raiders finished with 28 points, while Kofa (52), Gila Ridge (58) and San Luis (108) rounded out the standings.
“The mindset was just to get a team win,” Meyer-Wills said following his victory. “That was the No. 1 thing going out (there). I want all of us to race hard … Especially for our group, we have a lot of seniors and wanted to make sure our last race counted … It feels really good (to win). These guys are family. They’re my brothers.”
Seven of the top-11 finishers donned the black and gold. Alan Orenlas (5th, 17:04), Isaiah Lazara (6th, 17:44), Cesar Duarte (7th, 17:50), Enrique Gonzalez (9th, 17:55), Ray Estrada (10th, 18:39) and Michael Perez (19:06) were the top performers for Cibola.
Cibola’s win captures the first district title under first-year head coach Jose Villasenor. Villasenor replaced long time coach Kris Norton, and he feels the pressure of maintaining the best program in town. Wednesday’s district championship was a good confidence booster for the first-year coach.
“I’m pretty grateful for the opportunity I was given,” he said. “To bounce back from last year and pick up both the titles is really awesome … Norton has helped me out along the way and he built such a big and successful program, I just don’t want to be the person to ruin it.”
Vandenberg (Gila Ridge) was the runner-up Wednesday, with fellow teammate Edward Marquee finishing third with a time of 16:58.
For Estrada, she had one simple mindset heading into her final district meet.
“To win,” she quipped.
She also wanted to set a new personal record. The senior did just that by posting a time of 20:47.
“This level (of running) is what she expects of herself,” Gila Ridge head coach Jensen Rosenboom said. “As a coach, it’s awesome. She really brings that intensity. It’s all her at this point, I’m just along for the ride.”
Estrada’s efforts were almost good enough to capture the Hawks’ first-ever YUHSD title. And despite five runners setting personal records for Gila Ridge, the Hawks fell one point shy of defeating 11-time reigning champs Cibola.
The Raiders tallied 28 points, while Gila Ridge scored 29. But the program continues to trend in the right direction, according to Rosenboom.
“We had some PRs,” he said. “We knew we were going to need some PRs to edge Cibola out. They just barely got us. Last year Cibola got us by four points, this year by just one. So, if we keep the trend going, here in the next year or two we’re trying to keep it competitive.”
Cibola’s Janelle Sanchez finished in second with a time of 21:49. Gila Ridge’s Taylor Keddy (22:03) placed third.
Now, the focus turns toward sectionals for the teams in town.
