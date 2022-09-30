MARICOPA – Cibola High School’s varsity boys and girls swimming teams sent some ripples through the Phoenix metro poolscape here Thursday by reeling off two wins in a four-way meet at Copper Sky Recreation Complex.

The Raider boys collected 192 points while Maricopa High School had 136, Mesa-Eastmark High School had 120 and Maricopa-Desert Sunrise High School had 2.

