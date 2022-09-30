MARICOPA – Cibola High School’s varsity boys and girls swimming teams sent some ripples through the Phoenix metro poolscape here Thursday by reeling off two wins in a four-way meet at Copper Sky Recreation Complex.
The Raider boys collected 192 points while Maricopa High School had 136, Mesa-Eastmark High School had 120 and Maricopa-Desert Sunrise High School had 2.
The Cibola girls totaled 193 points on the way to their win. Eastmark finished with 148, Maricopa had 112 and Desert Sunrise had 22.
“The kids swam exceptionally well,” said Cibola Coach Mark Dusek. “The biggest factor for the team victories were the seconds and third places by our other swimmers. If we won a race, a lot of times we also took second or third place. Those points are the deciding factors of meets.
“They also had fun and didn’t get down on themselves which is great to see because they put a lot of pressure in themselves to perform. We’re extremely proud of the kids and their efforts today.”
The Raiders also benefited from multiple-event winners, including, on the boys’ side Ethan Jantzi (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, medley relay and 4x100 freestyle relay); Nicholas Acero (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle, medley relay and 4x100 freestyle relay); Ryan Dusek (50 freestyle,100 backstroke, medley relay and 4x100 freestyle relay); and Gavin Logan (100 butterfly, medley relay and 4x100 freestyle relay);
On the girls’ side the Raiders’ multiple event winners were Payton Doak (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly, medley relay and 4x50 freestyle relay); and Miah Duarte Olivas (100 freestyle, medley relay and 4x50 freestyle relay).
Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity volleyball team took a straight set win over visiting Waddell-American Leadership Academy West Foothills at home Thursday night.
The Shamrocks won 25-17, 25-17, 25-23.
Rian Martinez led the way for Yuma Catholic with 14 kills and 2.5 blocks. Also, Payton McLeod had four kills and seven aces, Harley McDowell had 24 assists and Athena Hice had four blocks.