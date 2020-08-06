Monday was the first day collegiate athletic programs were allowed to send out official scholarship offers.
Locally, Liam Hoffmeyer, Cibola’s senior tight end, was a part of the group of kids around the country to receive an opportunity to further their education and football career at a higher level.
Hoffmeyer received offers from NCAA Division I FCS programs: Idaho, South Dakota State and Valparaiso.
“I am extremely blessed and honored to have received my offers. It has been a very humbling experience for me. I have been in contact with South Dakota State and Valparaiso for a while now,” Hoffmeyer said.
However, Idaho’s offer came as a surprise, according to Hoffmeyer.
“I was extremely surprised and ecstatic when I received the offer from the University of Idaho. They are a good football program,” he said.
On Monday, Idaho football was scheduled to play this fall. However, the Big Sky Conference – in which Idaho participates in – reported on Friday football will not happen in 2020.
Despite the cancellation of the sport for this fall, the news does not play a role in Hoffmeyer’s recruitment.
As a junior, Hoffmeyer was one of the most explosive tight ends in the state of Arizona, averaging 21.3 yards per reception. He finished 2019 with 20 catches, 426 yards and four touchdowns and was one of the Raiders’ top offensive weapons.
“Liam is a special kid,” Cibola head football coach Steven Fritz said. “As great as an athlete as he is, he’s just a great kid. He’s also smiling from ear-to-ear and helping other kids. I couldn’t be happier for him. I know the whole staff feels that way. I don’t want to take any credit for him, I’m just along for the ride.”
Hoffmeyer is aiming for a strong senior season and wants to lead Cibola back to the AIA state playoffs.
And he knows the work must be put in during the summer despite unusual circumstances.
“I have worked on every aspect of my game, speed, strength, catching, route running, and explosiveness,” he said.
For now, high school football will be played in Arizona, but Hoffmeyer noted he will be joining a 7-on-7 team if football isn’t completed in order to provide coaches with more film to earn additional scholarships.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.