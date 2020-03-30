On March 23, Cibola junior tight end Liam Hoffmeyer received a scholarship offer from South Dakota State University to further his football career.
“Well, last Monday, their assistant head coach Jimmy Rogers called me,” Hoffmeyer said. “We just started talking and he wanted to know about my family life and how everything was at home and at school. And when we started talking about football, he talked about how much they really love my film and how much they believe I can be a true asset to the team.”
It’s the first scholarship offer for the 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete. The Jackrabbits are in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (formerly known as Division I-AA) and participate in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“I just felt super excited,” Hoffmeyer said. “I felt super honored and humbled. It’s just showing all of my hard work is beginning to pay off now.”
In a limited passing attack, Hoffmeyer was 11th in the state of Arizona in receiving yards (426) among tight ends. He ranked 21st in receptions and third in the state — among tight ends with more than 10 receptions — in yards per catch (21.3). He finished the year with 20 catches, 426 yards and four touchdowns. With his large frame and reliable hands, Hoffmeyer provides extra attention when on the field.
This summer Hoffmeyer plans to attend recruiting events, if available, to continue to get his name out there. He also plans on visiting South Dakota State’s campus before his senior year begins if it’s safe enough to travel.
For now, Hoffmeyer is working on his technique and strength at home due to the social distancing rules put in place.
“Right now I’m just focused on getting stronger, more explosive, faster and working on my hands,” he said. “I’m just doing as much as I can with my resources because of the social distancing rules. I’m trying to work on everything from home because of the closure of gyms.”
Hoffmeyer, who’s also a standout wrestler as a reigning Division I state champ, will be a senior this fall and should play a vital role in the Raiders’ offense.