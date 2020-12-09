Cibola tight end Liam Hoffmeyer verbally committed to the Air Force Academy Tuesday night to further his football career.
The Falcons are members of the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision and compete in the Mountain West Conference.
“It feels amazing,” Hoffmeyer said about playing collegiate football at the highest level.
“I never thought I’d be in this position coming from Yuma.”
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect finished his senior year at Cibola with 16 catches for 279 yards and one touchdown in four games. He averaged 17.4 yards per catch.
Air Force TE coach Jonathan Himebauch reached out to Hoffmeyer around a month ago showing interest.
“He told me he liked my film,” Hoffmeyer said. “We just hit it off from there...And when he offered me, I was on cloud nine.”
Hoffmeyer’s decision was relatively easy once the Falcons came calling. He also noticed plenty of similarities between Air Force’s and Cibola’s offensive schemes.
“(Air Force) uses a run-heavy offense,” Hoffmeyer said. “I’d be going to a system I’m already familiar with. It mirrors the Cibola offense and I like that.”
Under head coach Troy Calhoun, the Falcons have won back-to-back bowl games for the third time in school history and have won 59% of his games.
The climate is much different in Colorado than the dry desert Hoffmeyer is accustomed to. However, the cooler temperatures won’t be a problem.
“I’m just going to have to wear a lot of layers,” he quipped.
Hoffmeyer will sign his National Letter of Intent Wednesday, Dec. 16, during the NCAA’s first available signing day.
He’ll early enroll in the Academy in January.