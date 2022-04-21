The Cibola Raiders softball team (19-8) extended its win streak to six games with a dominant 14-1 win over Kofa in five innings Thursday.
Starting pitcher Miranda Salcido drove in the game's first run with a base hit in the opening frame. After that, Cibola piled up eight runs in the second and five more in the third to cruise to victory over the Kings.
Offensively, the Raiders collected 12 hits which included home runs from both Salcido and infielder Delanie Ott. Salcido and Ott had three hits apiece and combined for six RBIs on the day.
Meanwhile, Salcido pitched all five innings and allowed just two hits and struck out eight. She issued just one walk and did not surrender an earned run.
Gila Ridge 13, Apollo 7
Gila Ridge recorded its fifth straight win Thursday with a road win over Apollo. Sophomore Addison Duke enjoyed a spectacular day at the plate with a 4-for-5 performance that included three runs scored and two RBIs.
Down 4-2 after five innings of play, Gila Ridge turned the tide in the sixth with eight runs to take its first lead of the ballgame. All told, the Hawks collected 10 hits in the win.
Sophomore relief pitcher Klarissa Radar was the pitcher of record for Gila Ridge. In two innings of work, she allowed three earned runs on four hits and struck out two.
PREP BASEBALL
Gila Ridge 6, Apollo 5
The Hawks earned a one-run victory on their home field against their namesake from Apollo. As a team, Gila Ridge produced nine hits with Keaton Young, Nelson Pina and Jack Scanlan accounting for two hits apiece. Meanwhile, Young led the team with three RBIs on the afternoon.
On the mound, Aiden Schmidgall picked up the complete game win. He struck out 10 batters and issued only two walks.