Several local teams participated in their respective sectional cross country events over the last two days.
On Wednesday, the Cibola boys and girls teams qualified for state.
Senior Bennett Meyer-Wills won the Division I Southeast race at Crossroads Park with a time of 16:28.1, just 1.8 seconds faster than runner-up Gibson Kibia of Chandler High School.
Cibola’s Alan Ornelas finished 20th with a time of 17:38.1, while Isaiah Lazaro finished 21st in 17:44. Enrique Gonzalez clocked a time of 18:00.4 to finish 24. Duarte Cesar finished in 26th place with a time of 18:04.
Kofa’s Arturo Anaya placed 34th in 18:18.1. Cibols’ Rey Estrada ran 44th with a time of 18:46.5.
The Raiders finished third in the boys standings, narrowly missing out on a runners-up finish. Every runner for the Raiders’ boys team advanced to state.
Cibola’s girls team finished sixth in the team standings, clinching a spot in the AIA state championship run.
Isabella Irazola was the team’s best performer, finishing 18th with a time of 21:27.1. Janelle Sanchez ran a time of 22:07.8 to finish 24th, while Adail Corona ran 34th in 23:04.2.
Shamrocks qualify for state
The Yuma Catholic boys cross country team participated in the Cesar Chavez Park DIII metro sectional. YC finished sixth out of 13 teams, earning them a spot in the DIII state championship run.
Caleb Harman finished 9th with a time of 18:00.7, while Justin Ponce placed 17th in 18:58.9.
Erick Ruiz set a personal-record (19:32.8) and finished 27th. Brandon Bojorquez also ran a personal-record (20:53.)) and placed 50th.
The YC girls team did not qualify, finishing eighth in the team standings. Grace Lanning was the Shamrocks’ best runner, setting a new PR (25:19.9) and finished 30th.