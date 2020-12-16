When Air Force plays Army this weekend, it’s a sure bet at least one person in Yuma will be glued to the television.
Cibola’s Liam Hoffmeyer will be watching every play the Fighting Falcons make on offense, because that’s where he will be taking his football skills next season.
Hoffmeyer, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior, who played tight end for the Raiders in 2020 and 2019, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play for the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
He had been pursued by South Dakota State and Idaho, but thanks to a recruiter on Twitter, he came to the attention of the Air Force.
“A recruiter on Twitter pushed my name out there,” said Hoffmeyer before signing his letter of intent during a ceremony at Raider Field. “And (Air Force tight end coach Jonathan Himebauch) liked what he saw and got in contact with me.”
Was he surprised?
“Yes sir.”
Was he happy?
“Oh yes sir. I was very happy. It still hasn’t settled in yet.”
To get into the Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy a congressional letter of recommendation is required. Hoffmeyer received his letter from U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva, from Arizona.
Along with that, the senior is fully qualified, said his football coach, Steven Fritz.
“He is a fantastic student athlete,” said Fritz. “What you see on the football field and on the wrestling mat is the same thing you see in the classroom.”
Hoffmeyer carries a 4.05 grade point average, and is the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division I defending state champion at 195 pounds. He was the state runner up at 182 the year before, and will wrestle at heavyweight for the Raiders in the spring.
“That just tells you what type of a young man he is,” continued Fritz.
“I’m so excited for him as he takes this next step in his journey. I could not be prouder. Not everybody can or is willing do what he’s taking on here, not just the football side of it, but the Air Force Academy or any of the service academies.”
Hoffmeyer said what he likes about the Air Force football program is the run oriented offense. Although he admitted he’d like to be catching passes, “you have to block in order to run the ball,” he said.
“I am always looking for ways to improve my game and I’m not afraid of criticism, it’s a great way for me to learn what I need to do,” states Hoffmeyer in his National College Student Athlete recruiting profile.
“I am a team player that cares for the good of my team.”
He told those gathered at Wednesday’s ceremony that he was grateful for all of the people who have influenced his life, including his family and his football and wrestling coaches.
“The main ones are my grandpa and my sisters … for always motivating me and pushing me beyond my limits and making me go past what I thought I could do.”
His wrestling coaches, he said, get “special thanks for toughening me up for all the battles life is throwing at me.
“And a thank you to all my football coaches for developing me as a football player and as a person.”
His family, he said, “were nervous at first,” about his going to the Air Force Academy, “but now they’re more excited.”
They were nervous, he said, “because they didn’t want their baby boy leaving.”