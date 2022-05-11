On Wednesday, a pair of Cibola High School seniors made their presence felt at the AIA Track and Field State Championships in Mesa.
On the boys side in distance running, Bennett Meyer-Wills medaled in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:17.93, good for fourth place. He will also be competing in the 3200 meter finals this coming Saturday.
Meanwhile in the girls division, Janelle Sanchez qualified for Saturday's finals in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. After Wednesday's performance, she earned the seventh seed in the 100 and the fourth seed in the 300. Heading into the state finals, Sanchez revealed her main objective will be to earn a top-four time and medal in both events.
"There are so many talented girls at this level of competition. To come in first would be great, but I really want to stand at that podium with a medal, that's been my main goal since last year," Sanchez stated.
Also on Wednesday, Cibola junior Caylie Holyfield medaled in javelin throw with a toss of 119 feet and 11 inches, good for fourth place overall and a new school record. Cibola track and field coach Kevin McLean told The Yuma Sun how happy he was with Holyfield's performance.
"It's been about a dozen years since we've had one of our girls medal at state, so it's definitely a huge accomplishment. I'm very proud of Caylie," the Cibola coach added.