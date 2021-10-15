A mixture of thunder and lightning highlights Tolleson’s running game.
At least, that’s what it felt like watching Tolleson running back Xavier Marshall. The senior tailback exploded through – and around – the Cibola defense in the Wolverines’ 56-19 trashing of the Raiders.
Marshall took his third touch 65-yards to the house – a moment that flexed Tolleson’s strength and speed.
“He’s a good running back,” Cibola head coach Steven Fritz said. “And he does not go down on first contact or second contact a lot. It’s a combination of him being really good and us needing to get better. Add up both of those together, that’s how it works.”
Marshall finished his stellar evening with 243 yards rushing on 20 carries and two touchdowns. The senior tailback tallied over 300 total yards of offense himself.
His offensive line deserves credit, plowing ginormous holes for the back to run through.
“We have to match that (physicality and toughness,” Fritz said. “You have to find a way, however you can, to match the opponents intensity and physicality … I believe we do (have it), but at the end of the day you have to tip your cap and go, ‘You know what, that’s a good football team with some dudes.’”
After Tolleson (4-3) marched down the field on its opening drive to open up the onslaught of scoring that would soon occur, Cibola (2-4) answered on its opening drive. Senior quarterback Andrey Acosta carved up the Wolverines’ defense and found Adrian Molina for a seven-yard touchdown pass.
The Raiders had success in the early stages when designed rollouts for Acosta allowed him to use his arm from outside the pocket. At one point, he was 6-of-9 for 102 yards and two touchdowns with the game still in reach. But Tolleson revamped its defensive look and shut down Cibola’s offense the rest of the night.
“Some of that is me and some of that is the defense adjusting,” Fritz said. “Between myself having to do a better job putting them in better positions and on the other side, you’re tipping your cap to the defense. They get a say in it too because both sides get an opportunity to make adjustments. (Tolleson) did a good job. Those kids are tough.”
Cibola’s two-game winning streak ended, while Tolleson notched its fourth consecutive victory in Friday’s region matchup.