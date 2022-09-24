YUMA – The No. 16 ranked Arizona Western Lady Matadors women’s soccer team (7-0, 5-0) continued their perfect start to the season, beating Chandler-Gilbert (4-5, 1-4) 7-1 on Saturday evening in Chandler, Ariz.
Sophomore Victoria Clark scored four of the Lady Matadors’ seven goals, including the first three goals the Lady Matadors scored.
Clark opened the scoring in the second minute to give the Lady Matadors a 1-0 lead and then added a second in the 30th minute to give the Lady Matadors a 2-0 advantage at the break.
Clark picked up from where she left off in the first half, scoring a goal in the 59th minute to push the lead to 3-0. After Chandler-Gilbert scored their only goal of the game, Lindsey Meza gave the Lady Matadors their lead at 4-1.
Ashley Martinez scored the Lady Matadors’ fifth goal of the game before Clark scored her fourth of the game in the 71st minute to extend the lead to 6-1.
Martinez became the second Lady Matador to put together a multi-goal game, scoring her second goal of the night to cap off the scoring and making it a 7-1 lead for the Lady Matadors.
Arizona Western returns home on Saturday, October 1 when they host Mesa in an ACCAC matchup at Matador Soccer Field at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for seniors while Arizona Western students get in free with their AWC student ID.