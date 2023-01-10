Clark signs with
Southern Miss
YUMA – Victoria Clark, a member of the Arizona Western Lady Matadors Women’s Soccer, has signed to continue her collegiate soccer career at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Clark played in 29 career games for the Lady Matadors over the last two seasons, starting in all but one. The sophomore winger scored a career-high 14 goals this past fall while recording nine assists to help the Lady Matadors win their second consecutive Region I title.
The San Luis, Ariz. native scored a career-best four goals in a 7-1 win at Chandler-Gilbert on September 24. Clark recorded a pair of two-assist games, doing so in the season opener against Southern Nevada on August 27 and again against Yavapai on October 5.
Southern Miss is an NCAA DI institution located in Hattiesburg, Miss., competing in the Sun Belt Conference.
- Michael Broskowski,
AWC Sports Information Director
