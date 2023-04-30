In the Yuma Rod & Gun Club Water for Wildlife Scramble at Mesa del Sol, Kyle Harvick, Corey Cameron and Chris Scudder won with a net 56 in scorecard playoff. TJ Tabora, Juan Villareal, Keith Viz and Joe Buck were second.

In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Mardy Clark, Marco Viloria and Mark Stoner won gross. Tammy Dyer, Larry Lickfelt and Mike Costello were the net winners. Jim Nielsen, Jack Joseph, Lyle Wheeler and Mark Hammons were on the winning team.

