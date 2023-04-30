In the Yuma Rod & Gun Club Water for Wildlife Scramble at Mesa del Sol, Kyle Harvick, Corey Cameron and Chris Scudder won with a net 56 in scorecard playoff. TJ Tabora, Juan Villareal, Keith Viz and Joe Buck were second.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas, Mardy Clark, Marco Viloria and Mark Stoner won gross. Tammy Dyer, Larry Lickfelt and Mike Costello were the net winners. Jim Nielsen, Jack Joseph, Lyle Wheeler and Mark Hammons were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol Rick Parks, WOJO, Frank Domantay and Tom Franzen won with a 70. Knute Hammer, Donna Morris, Keith Swearingen and Evelyn Pribble tied with Diana Bird, Roger Olson and Randy Stickles at 71.
In the Can Am Men at Mesa del Sol, Don Martin, Carl Johnson, Hank Browning and Mike Mikkola won with 71 points. Dick Birkby, Clifford Weber, Ken King and Brad Rohloff were second at 69. Robin Chaffin, Ray Throckmorton, Scott Rinn and Steve Parrish were third at 59 points. In Al’s picks Mike Mikkola actually won first place despite everyone else having picked him. Jerry Olson was second. Hank Browning and Brad Rohloff tied for third.
In the Mesa del Sol Ladies League just the middle format, Shannon Mason won gross with a 37. Barb Sanders was second. Darla Peterson won net with a 35. Donna Brown was second. In the Friday Open League, Mike Bedoya, Bob Lauer, Hank Browning and David Givens won with an 18 under par 130. Fred Hancewicz, Jack Parker, Cheryl Mikkola and Steve Parrish were second losing a scorecard playoff. Phyllis Mashburn, Scott Rinn and Brad Rohloff were third at 132.
In Twilight League play at Mesa del Sol, Mike Niemi and Marty Tovaas won low gross in the Wednesday Men’s best ball with a 37. Robert Vaughan and a blind draw won low net. In the Thursday Women’s Michelle Baumann and Emma Morrison were the overall winners. In the Friday Open League Todd and Corina Birney won gross and Griselda Villafana and Emilio Sanchez won net in the mixed group. Mark and Nolan Ford won gross in the men’s group with a35 aided by Nolan’s hole out for Eagle on the 7th. Dale Durfee and Marc Myers were the net winners.
Hole in One: Bonnie Lewallen scored an Ace on the 17th hole at Mesa del Sol with her 3 wood.
• Saturday, May 6 at Mesa del Sol: TRAX Right Turn for Yuma Veterans Scramble. Contact Robert at 928-750-1369.
• Saturday, May 13 at Desert Hills: Desert Hills Men’s Association May individual gross and net tournament. Contact josephsalazar1755@gmail.com.
• Saturday, May 13 at Mesa del Sol: Ladies 2-Lady Short Course Scramble. Contact marci.brock@aol.com.