“Yaateeh, Bilagaana” means “hello” or “greetings, white man” in Navajo. One of the few phrases I learned from a four-year coaching stint at Monument Valley High School in Kayenta, Arizona. As I drove into Kayenta in 1974, I thought I had arrived on the moon.
The Holiday Inn, a Circle K, the Trading Post, the Post Office, and the schools — that was it. Teacher housing was rows of single wide trailers about a quarter mile from the high school. The trading post was really a trading post. My first venture to buy groceries turned out to be a shock — three freshly killed sheep were hanging on hooks near the entrance. The inside had a dark dim to it and I believed I was the only one who spoke English.
Maybe I would take a few meals at the Holiday Inn. Much to my surprise was a life size portrait of John Wayne; yes, “The Duke” was staring down at all who eat in the dining room. He was a legend in Monument Valley. The four or five movies he and John Ford made together provided hundreds of jobs for the Navajos. Almost all of the Native Americans you see in John Wayne films are Navajo.
Coach, you are off topic, this is a sports column not a travel brochure. Kids are kids, no matter where you go. They loved their sports, especially basketball. We played football on a field that was also a home for grazing horses. Yeah, you had to be a zookeeper and make sure your fullback didn’t land in a freshly made gift from a four-legged friend.
Baseball was played on an all dirt diamond. Not bad on a calm day, but when the wind blew (almost everyday), umpires would stop the game when they lost sight of the center fielder. Instead of sunglasses some wore lab goggles, and you were indeed a masochist if you selected hard contact lens.
You really had to learn your players’ culture and superstitions to survive. If someone spotted an owl flying in the day, it meant death. Talk on the team bus was sometimes about the skinny walkers, half-man, half-wolf. Most of the kids believed the skinny walkers roamed the reservation at night bringing evil.
Probably my first and biggest cultural mistake occurred on the basketball court. We were going over a play and I asked them to point to the spot they were supposed to be. All five moved their lips together and turned their heads to correct places. I said, “What’s wrong with you guys? You look like five chimpanzees in the zoo!” My team captain came over and said, “Navajos don’t point their fingers, they indicate direction with their lips.” Guess who felt like a chimpanzee?
If you think bus travel for sports is tough in Yuma, don’t ever coach on the reservation. Not only are you on the road forever, the roads were all two lane. Many were dotted with sheep, horses, and cows. Snow, blowing sand, and slow moving pickups made road trips an adventure. We played a lot of cards and listened to the Navajo radio station. Four years and all I could hear were guttural, staccato sounds, interrupted by an occasional L.A. Lakers 120, Detroit Pistons 105. No wonder the Navajos fooled the Japanese in World War II.
Our team bus driver was indeed a character. His name was Elwood Gene. He stood all of 5-foot-5. A large straw cowboy hat always sat prominently on his head. He wore glasses that showed two squinting eyes, a mustache that had 27 hairs on it, two prominent gold teeth and a smile as big as Monument Valley. Our greeting was always the same as I stepped on the bus. I said, “Elwood Gene, meanest man I ever seen,” he said, “Hey, Big John Wayne, you better behave or I throw you off the reservation.”
I said, “Pilgrim, Liberty Valance is the toughest man south of the Picket Wire, next to me.” And down the road we went to our next basketball game.
Did I mention Navajos and their love of basketball before? Imagine people lining up before a freshman basketball game. A small gym held 4,500. If you got there by the JV game, standing room only. Their facilities today rival or are superior to many colleges. Scoreboards that hang from the ceiling, jumbotrons, theatre seating, and many holding over 6,000. Number one ranked Baylor women’s team played ASU in Window Rock, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. Sold out and I guarantee neither team saw a decrease in the facilities from home.
It’s 2019, and I’m driving through Kayenta. Fast food chains abound, a Bashas supermarket inside a mall. A chain of motels and apartments dot the town. A far cry from 1974. As I drove through, I silently thanked the “Dine” (the Navajo people) for the opportunity to meet great kids, people, and an experience of a lifetime.
