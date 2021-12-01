Cochise answered the call each time Arizona Western College attempted a late second half comeback inside The House Wednesday night.
The Apaches (10-1, 4-0 ACCAC) maintained a double-digit lead for most of the contest and knocked four free-throws late to hold off the Matadors 77-70 to jump atop the ACCAC standings.
But it was the 18-6 run to close the first half that catapulted a big cushion for Cochise.
“They hit four threes during that stretch and mixed in some twos and that really hurt us,” said AWC head coach Kyle Issacs. “We couldn’t get it going offensively and they blew it up in those last five minutes. That was tough.”
The Apaches continued to keep separation throughout the second half, knocking down big shot after big shot. In the first half, Cochise used the perimeter to pull away, but in the final 20 minutes, the Apaches dominated the low post with AWC’s big man Yaxel Lendeborg in foul trouble.
“They were able to get layups in the paint and him being in foul trouble really hurt us,” said Issacs.
Cochise knocked down 51% of its shots from the floor, including 44% from the outside. The Apaches also had a seven-point margin advantage at the charity stripe and knocked down 82% of their shots from the line.
And while the Matadors struggled to defend, their offense wasn’t much better – especially in the opening half. AWC was held to just 25 points. The combination of missed shots and unforced turnovers hindered the Matadors’ success.
“Some of (the misses) were missed layups,” said Issacs. “We missed them close. That was tough.”
The Matadors did rattle off 51 second half points, but once AWC cut the deficit to six within five minutes, they couldn’t pull any closer despite Nate Duda doing everything he could to spark a nearly 20-point comeback.
“We got it to six two different times, but had way too many turnovers down the stretch,” said Issacs.
Duda scored all 15 of his points in the second half, while Lendeborg tallied 10 of his 17 in the final period.
The Matadors had a chance to pull out a win with Cochise missing one of its better players, but the Apaches’ toughness was too much for AWC Wednesday.
“We had an opportunity with one of their kids out and we messed up an opportunity,” said Issacs. “And we were at home and we didn’t take care of business.”
The Apaches have won the last three meetings between the two programs.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.