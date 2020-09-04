Mask up, race fans!
Cocopah Speedway resumes its 2020 racing schedule this weekend but with some changes that both racers and their supporters need to be aware of.
New signage posted at the spectator entrance to the track, at the pit entrance, and throughout the facility spells out what is required of everyone who enters – face masks must be worn, and social distancing will be the watch words.
“We’ve gone above and beyond,” said Brad Whitfield, Cocopah Speedway’s general manager on Thursday, in reference to what steps the track is taking to do its part in helping to stem the spread of COVID-19, and still put on a good show.
For example, some track personnel will be assigned the duty of monitoring the crowd, racers and crew members, making sure everyone is in compliance with the rules.
Masks will be required of everyone, everywhere, except when in their group, said Whitfield. And groups will not be allowed to be any lager than 10 people. And groups in the grandstand will be required to sit six-feet apart.
Racers and members of their crew will also be required to wear masks at all times, except when in the presence of their group, as in their pit parking spaces.
The Friday-Saturday event is being billed as the Labor Day Weekend Celebration, presented by Yuma Auto & RV Center. The first green flag is at 7 both nights.
The racing card will feature the 928X IMCA Modifieds, racing for $1,000 to win paychecks in each night’s feature event; the Yuma Insurance IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds; the Alexander Ford IMCA Hobby Stocks and the Richard’s Foothills Auto IMCA Sport Compacts.
Saturday night’s show will also include the Red Eye Radiator Mini Dwarfs.
The program is the first at the track since the June 12-13 show. It also marks the start of a seven-event fall schedule that features three memorial programs and the return of the Turkey Classic.
Veteran racer Mike Corning, from Imperial, Calif., who died May 12, 2019, while on the way home following a crash at Cocopah Speedway on the night of May 11, will lead off the list of memorials. He will be honored with the inaugural Mike Corning Memorial presented by Kactus Kush on Sept. 25.
Then, the inaugural Gordie Rivera Memorial presented by Liberty Motorsports, honoring the long time NHRA drag racer from Yuma, who also supported racers on the dirt track scene, is scheduled Oct. 10. Rivera, who competed in the NHRA Pro-Stock ranks for 30 years, finishing in the coveted Top 10 four times, died Feb. 14, 2017.
Finally, the seventh annual Deacon Dick Memorial presented by the Duel in the Desert, is scheduled Nov. 6 and 7. The event honors Yuma’s Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame dirt track racer, Dick Rautenberg, who won 11 season championships during his career and was also a friend to all of the racers. He died from prostate cancer on June 15, 2013.
In between, the Night of Champions presented by Alexander Ford, is scheduled Oct. 17; sprint cars return to the Somerton oval on Oct. 30 and 31 in the form of the Lucas Oil Powri 360 Non-Wing Sprint Cars, with the Oct. 31, Halloween night date designated the Trunk or Treat Night at the Races; and the Turkey Classic presented by Fisher Chevrolet and Bad Boy Designs, is scheduled Nov. 27 and 28. The Thanksgiving event was last staged in 2018.