Chaz Baca saved the best for last in the 2023 Playa Azul Seypet Resorts IMCATV Winter Nationals powered by Yuma Insurance Inc. and RV World Recreation Vehicle Center at Cocopah Speedway.
The driver from Mesa visited victory lane for the first – and only time – in Saturday night’s grand finale, the IMCA Modified Division feature event.
Baca started third in the 29-car field and when the checkered flag flew 25 laps later he had wrapped up the final feature event of the seven-night program at the Somerton oval.
Also on Saturday night, Levi Keifer, from Bakersfield, Calif., won the IMCA Sport Modified feature, Dylan Thornton, from Orcutt, Calif., won the IMCA Stock Car finale, Brandon Bombardo, from New Prague, Minn., won the IMCA Hobby Stock feature and Jacob Cordova, from Somerton, was the only local driver to park in victory lane on the last night, winning the IMCA Sport Compact feature.
In all the show saw an estimated 250 cars from 17 states and Canada checked into the Cocopah Speedway pit to make it the biggest sporting event ever in the Yuma area.
Prior to Saturday night, Friday night’s action saw Kollin Hibdon, from Pahrump, Nev., win his second Modified feature (he also won on Jan. 5); Tyler Bannister, from Bakersfield, won the Sport Modified feature; Dylan Thornton, from Orcutt, Calif., won the Stock Car feature; Thomas Daffern, from Brawley, win his second Hobby Stock feature (he also won on opening night, Jan. 4); and Billy Foultz, from Descanso, Calif., win the Sport Compact Feature.
The second week of racing started officially on Thursday, and saw Jacob Hobsheidt, from Plattsville, Neb., win the Modified feature; Yuma’s Miles Morris win the Sport Modified feature; Gregory Muirhead, from Mabank, Texas, win the Stock Car feature; Bombardo win the Hobby Stock feature; and Yuma’s David Jones win his second Sport Compact feature (he also won on Jan. 6).