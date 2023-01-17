Chaz Baca saved the best for last in the 2023 Playa Azul Seypet Resorts IMCATV Winter Nationals powered by Yuma Insurance Inc. and RV World Recreation Vehicle Center at Cocopah Speedway.

The driver from Mesa visited victory lane for the first – and only time – in Saturday night’s grand finale, the IMCA Modified Division feature event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you