With the countdown to the 2023 IMCA.TV Winter Nationals about to get under way, Yuma’s Miles Morris got an early jump on pre-race preparations for the season-opening event this past weekend.

The driver from Yuma entered and won both nights’ feature events in the IMCA Sport Modified Division during the annual Harvest Hustle Turkey Classic at the Somerton oval.

