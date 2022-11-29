With the countdown to the 2023 IMCA.TV Winter Nationals about to get under way, Yuma’s Miles Morris got an early jump on pre-race preparations for the season-opening event this past weekend.
The driver from Yuma entered and won both nights’ feature events in the IMCA Sport Modified Division during the annual Harvest Hustle Turkey Classic at the Somerton oval.
Morris won the 16-car, 20-lap Friday night feature after starting from the No. 3 position, and took home the win in the Saturday night finale as well, starting fifth in the 14-car event.
“We’re having some great luck and we hope it stays that way for a while,” said Morris about his two wins.
“Racing is inherently full of peaks and valleys. We have some really good people in our corner who race a lot and they know a lot of people as well.”
Regarding the upcoming Winter Nationals, Morris said, “The track is in another stratosphere compared to weekly local racing as is the competition. We’re just hoping for some good draws and good luck.”
The 2023 IMCA.TV Winter Nationals are scheduled Jan. 4-14 at the Diamond in the Desert, and will feature some of the nation’s top dirt track racing talent.
Morris’ Thanksgiving weekend performance set the tone for the event as drivers in four other divisions also scored double victories. In the Pure Stocks Division, Mesa’s Ricky Thornton Sr. won both nights’ feature events and Zachary Madrid, from Phoenix, won both nights’ IMCA Stock Car feature events.
Also, in Mini Dwarf racing, Yuma’s Zaiden Haines swept both of the Masters Division feature event wins, and Colton Murphy, also from Yuma, won the Sportsman Division feature events.
Meanwhile, in the Dwarf Car Division, Bobby Brown, from El Cajon, Calif., took the win on Friday night and Brandon Wiley, from Santa Maria, Calif., won the Saturday night feature; and in IMCA Hobby Stock action, Joe Peterson, from Chandler, won the Friday night feature and Brycen Daffern, from Brawley, won the Saturday night feature.
The event was the last on the 2022 schedule at Cocopah Speedway.
The 2023 season opens with the IMCA.TV Winter Nationals, with racing in five IMCA divisions – Modified, Sport Modified, Stock Car, Hobby Stock and Sport Compact – getting under way with a four-night show Jan. 4-7.
The Gene Freeman Memorial Pit Crew Challenge for Modifieds and Sport Modifieds, is scheduled Jan. 11, and racing resumes with a three-night show Jan. 12-14.
Open practice is scheduled Jan. 3.
The entire event will be televised live on IMCA.TV.