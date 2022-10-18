Patience is a virtue.
Unless you’re Kollin Hibdon.
The driver from Pahrump, Nev., showed up for Saturday night’s Gordie Rivera Memorial at Cocopah Speedway, set the fastest qualifying time for the IMCA Modified Division (19.408 seconds) and then drove off with the win in the 18-car, 25-lap feature event.
A field of 78 cars turned out for the event that annually honors Yuma’s iconic racer, Gordie Rivera, who may have made a reputation for himself going in a straight line during his NHRA Pro-Stock Career, but was also regarded as a friend of dirt track drivers throughout the Southwest.
Feature event winners do not receive the standard trophy, but rather a specially designed trophy, created by Rivera’s son, Doug Rivera, created from one of the pistons from Gordie Rivera’s Pro-Stock engines. The trophies have come to be referred to as “Gordies.”
In other racing action Saturday night, Ryan Peery, from Yreka, Calif., started from the pole of the IMCA Sport Modified feature event and won the 20-lap event.
Unlike Hibdon, Peery wasn’t the fastest qualifier in the division – he was fourth fastest (21.297). The quickest time was turned in by Somerton’s Ty Rogers (20.914), who finished third in the feature event.
Also, Phoenix driver Zachary Madrid won the IMCA Stock Car, 15-lap feature, Yuma’s Bobby Horton won the 20-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature, and Kevin Reuter, from San Diego, won the 15-lap IMCA Sport Compact feature.
In Mini Dwarf racing, Melanie Ross, fro Colton, Calif., won the Masters Division feature event and Cod Isabella, from Santee, Calif., won the Sportsman Division feature event.
