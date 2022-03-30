When teenager Hudson Morris started his dirt track stock career in the fall of 2021, he went out and won three straight main events.
Fans could not wait to see how good the youngster really was when the 2022 IMCA Winter Nationals rolled around in January.
Unfortunately, a quad accident on the first day of practice for the Winter Nationals landed Morris o the sidelines.
Two weeks ago, however, a healed Morris went to Mohave Valley Raceway outside Bullhead City to shake off any rust that might have accumulated, and won the IMCA Sports Compact feature event.
That set the stage for the Saturday night program at Cocopah Speedway, where he won the feature event.
So, in five races, Morris has won five times.
The big question now is not truly how good is the rookie, but who will beat him?
In other racing action Saturday night at Cocopah Speedway, Mesa’s Chaz Baca went home with two feature event wins, in the IMCA Modified Division and the IMCA Stock Car Division; Holtville’s Chris Toth won the IMCA Sport Modified feature; and Yuma’s Bobby Horton won the IMCA Hobby Stock feature.
Also, Cody Isabella, from Santee, Calif., won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman feature event and Cody McCollough, from Imperial, won the Mini Dwarf Masters feature event.
In the Sport Compact feature, the transponder in Morris’ car was not functioning correctly and as a penalty, he was lined up 10th on the 13-car grid.
Morris then went to work and made it all the way to the front of the field, in 15 laps.