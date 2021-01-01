Brad Whitfield doesn’t have his fingers crossed – yet – and he’s not holding his breath – yet – but the general manager of Cocopah Speedway is also not holding back his enthusiasm about the 2021 racing season.
“If everything goes according to plan, it’s going to be a benchmark year,” said Whitfield. “Of course that all depends on how this pandemic plays out.”
Whitfield unveiled the schedule for 2021 which includes seven marquee events, starting off with seven nights of racing in the ninth annual IMCA Winter Nationals presented by Yuma Insurance. The first race is scheduled Wednesday night, followed by racing Jan. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16.
Scanning the track’s Facebook page, it’s obvious that the event, which almost immediately garnered national attention nine years ago, has not lost any of its intrigue or allure, as drivers from throughout the Midwest and all parts in between have preregistered. Entries have been received from 16 states, including Minnesota, Wyoming, Iowa, Montana, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, North Dakota and Texas.
Among those are former NASCAR stars Kenny Schrader and Kenny Wallace, who were also on hand for the Deacon Dick Memorial back in November. Schrader pilots an IMCA Modified while Wallace drives and IMCA Sport Modified.
The Winter Nationals will feature IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.
Sandwiched in between the Winter Nationals race dates is the Gene Freeman Pit Crew Challenge on Jan. 13. The winning crew will pocket $1,000. That night will also include a 50-lap IMCA Sport Compacts, undercard feature event. The Sport Compacts are not a part of the Winter Nationals main card.
Following the Winter Nationals, the track will then host the IMCATV Winter Nationals Hangover presented by Yuma Insurance, on Jan. 29 and 30, with the same main event card.
In all, there are 33 nights of racing on the schedule, which also includes the Western States Dwarf Car Nationals in February, the Wild West Modified Tour in March, the second annual Mike Corning Memorial in September, the eighth annual Deacon Dick Memorial in October, and the second annual Gordie Rivera Memorial and the season-ending Turkey Classic, both in November.
The only non-racing event on the schedule is a demolition derby and Western States Pullers Tractor Pull on March 27.
In 2020, the season got off to a rousing start with the IMCA Winter Nationals and the track was four races into its regular season when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of all eight race dates from March through May.
The track eventually reopened in June for two dates before closing for the summer break.
“Hopefully, we’ll get going, this pandemic will subside, and we’ll get in all of our race dates,” said Whitfield. “I know we’ve been getting a lot of calls about whether or not we’re going to be open, and at this point, cross your fingers, we are a go for 2021 starting with the Winter Nationals.”
There is only one notable change to the 2021 schedule from 2020, which is the elimination of the two June dates. In 2021 the summer break will begin after the two-night Memorial Day weekend show May 28 and 29.
Racing will then resume a little earlier in 2021, with a two-night show Sept. 4 and 5, “weather permitting,” said Whitfield.
The track’s regular program, the Cocopah Speedway Racing Series, will again feature the IMCA Modifieds, Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts, along with the Mini Dwarf Masters and Sportsman Divisions.
Special appearances will be made by the IMCA Stock Cars during the Winter Nationals, and the Gordie Rivera Memorial; and the Southwest Dirt Racing Association (SWDRA) Dirt Super Late Model Series on April 24, May 28 and 29, Sept. 25 and Oct. 23.
All races begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for senior and military, and children under 11 years old are admitted free.
The general admission gate opens at 5 p.m.