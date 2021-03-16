Saturday night’s main event at Cocopah Speedway wasn’t the main event.
That’s because one of the undercard races in a show that was supposed to highlight the American Sprint Car Series Southwest Region winged sprint cars, stole the show when Yuma’s Jimmy Davy drove to his first career win in the IMCA Sport Modified Division.
The veteran racer, who won what was called the Factory Stock Division track championship during the 2011-12 season, and then dabbled in the former Street Stock Division which became the IMCA Stock Car Division, made the jump to Sport Modifieds three seasons ago. But he had more bad luck than good luck to show for his efforts until Saturday night.
“Between blowing motors and totaling cars it makes (this win) feel so much better,” said an excited Davy after his first win.
What also made the win feel special was the manner in which he got the job done – holding off challenges from three of the divisions’ heavyweights, Yuma’s Miles Morris, Somerton’s Ty Rogers and Holtville’s Chris Toth.
With eight laps remaining in the 15-lap event Davy had opened a comfortable lead, but a yellow flag for debris wiped out that advantage.
Then with seven laps remaining, a crash, involving Morris and Rogers while trying to get past Davy, brought out another yellow.
“There was so many restarts I kinda felt like it wasn’t meant to be,” said Davy, “because that’s the easiest place to get by a guy or be real aggressive and slide a guy.
“It seems like if it’s not one thing it’s another. With so many cautions and restarts, I was just thinking about what my friend Shane Paris tells me, ‘Be aggressive and smooth.’”
He did just that and got to the checkered flag first, with Rogers finishing second, Toth third, Slade Pitt, from Rock Springs, Wyo., finishing fourth and Morris finishing fifth.
In what was supposed to be the feature event, winged sprint car heavyweight Seth Bergman, from Snohomish, Wash., stopped off on his way to the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network national event this weekend in Texas, and ran away from the regional field.
Bergman started on the pole for the 25-lap, 17-car event, and led the race from green flag to checkered flag. The only driver to mount any challenge was defending ASCS Southwest Region champion Colton Hardy, from Phoenix, and he was 1.311 seconds behind Bergman at the finish.
Third place went to Lorne Wofford, from Alamogordo, N.M., with Eric Wilkins, from El Mirage, finishing fourth and Nick Parker, from Tucson, rounding out the top five.
In the night’s other undercard event, Zane Tate, from Coolidge, drove off with the IMCA Hobby Stock Division feature event win, with Steve Bitting Jr., from Phoenix, finishing second, Morris, who did double duty, finishing third, Yuma’s Scott Tenney finishing fourth and Somerton’s Joshua Cordova finishing fifth.
Also, Yuma’s Hudson Morris won the Mini Dwarf Masters Division feature event, and Imperial’s Cody McCollough won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman Division feature event.