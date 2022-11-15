Dominic Scelzi is a chip off the ol’ block.
Sort of.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Dominic Scelzi is a chip off the ol’ block.
Sort of.
The son of three-time National Hot Rod Association Top Fuel champion and Funny Car champion Gary Scelzi, Dominic is not a master of going in a straight line, but rather standing on the gas, turning left and driving in circles on dirt.
Friday and Saturday Scelzi – the son, not that dad – showed just how good he is as he drove off with both feature event wins during the Chapman Chevrolet of Yuma Presents The 2nd Annual Keith Bryan Memorial powered by Yuma Lumber, American Sprint Car Series Southwest Region winged sprint car series event at Cocopah Speedway.
The driver from Fresno, Calif., started third in Saturday night’s 25-lap, 25-car feature and started fourth in Friday night’s 24-car event.
Saturday night Ryan Timms, from Oklahoma City, ran second, Austin McCarl, from Altona, Iowa, ran third, Sammy Swindell, from Germantown, Ind., was fourth and Wes Wofford, from Alamogordo, N.M., was fifth.
Friday night McCarl ran second. Timms was third, Colton Hardy, from Phoenix, was fourth and Nick Parker, from Tucson, ran fifth.
In Friday night’s undercard action, A.J. Whisler, from Anthem, Ariz., won the IMCA Mod Lites feature, Yuma’s Bobby Horton won the IMCA Hobby Stock feature and Yuma’s Hudson Morris won the IMCA Sport Compact feature.
Saturday night Collin Bender, from Chandler, won the Mod Lites feature, Brycen Daffern, from Brawley, won the Hobby Stock feature and Morris again won the Sport Compact feature.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.