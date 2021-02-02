Yes, it’s early in the 2021 racing season, but the question already on the table is, in the remaining days, weeks and months, who will beat Chris Toth?
The driver from Holtville rolled into Cocopah Speedway for the Friday and Saturday “IMCA Winter Nationals Hangover presented by Yuma Insurance” event, and went home with two feature event wins in the IMCA Sport Modified Division.
In 2020, Toth brought out a new car and notched seven feature event wins.
And so far in 2021, he’s already got three.
“The car has been super fast since we built it for last season,” said Toth after his win Saturday night.
In Saturday night’s finale, Toth started on the pole and took the checkers in the 16-car, 20-lap event. On Friday, Toth started outside on the front row and turned in the same result, winning the 14-car, 20-lap event.
The veteran acknowledged starting at the front does help, “sometimes, but with as fast of a track as we had the last two nights, and with more than one groove, sometimes you can be a sitting duck because you might think you are running the fastest line, but that might not always be true.”
Out front, with no competition to gauge how fast you are going compared to the remainder of the field, “you just have to go out and hit your marks and be smooth and consistent,” said Toth.
Toth’s first win of 2021 came on the opening night of the IMCA Winter Nationals.
In other Hangover racing action, Tanner Black, from Otis, Kan., won the Saturday night IMCA Modified feature after Lance Mari, from El Centro, won on Friday night; Leslie Gill, from Odessa, Texas, won the Friday night IMCA Stock Car feature and Larry Brigner, from Apache Junction, won on Friday; Yuma’s Scott Tenney won the IMCA Hobby Stock feature on Saturday and Somerton’s Joshua Cordova won on Friday; Billy Ayers Jr., from Phoenix, won both nights’ IMCA Sport Compact features; and Don Shaw, from Ham Lake, Minn., won the Friday and Saturday night Dirt Late Models features.
Also, in Saturday night’s Mini Dwarf Masters feature, Yuma’s Maleigha Estrada took the win, while Eastyn Figueroa, from Yuma, won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman feature.
And speaking of being on a roll, Figueroa is 3-for-3 so far in 2021in the Mini Dwarf Sportsman Division, and has won seven straight features dating back to Oct. 17, 2020.
And Ayers, in the Sport Compact Division, also won the special 50-lapper during the IMCA Winter Nationals, on Jan. 13. So he’s 3-for-3 in 2021at the Somerton oval.
But, he’s not the star of the show. Stealing the spotlight, again, in the division was 14-year-old Ryan Brooks, from Yuma. On Friday night she started eighth and finished third, but on Saturday night she started 12th and finished second. The teenager started emerging as the star attraction when she started 14th in her debut race, the 50 lapper on Jan. 13, and drove all the way up to third place at the checkered flag.