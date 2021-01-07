You wake up one Thursday.
The sun’s blistering through the bedroom curtains and your eyelids are still shuttered. You turn over to shut off the alarm on your phone before another day of work.
You’ve already missed one day of work in the new year to “rest” as the work season expands over 50 weeks. Sure, one day of “load management” isn’t the end of the world.
However, on this day, a work day that’ll ultimately indicate where you stand against a top competitor in your region (or in this case conference), you decide you’re going to call your boss and tell them, ‘Hey, look, I’m not making it in today. I don’t feel like it.’
The repercussion? You’re probably fired seconds later.
But let’s say you make $33.5 million a year and play in the NBA and you don’t bother telling management you’re not playing because you “don’t feel like it.” On top of that, you don’t even show up to the facility.
This is the stunt Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving pulled Thursday night before their eastern conference matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t even inform first-year head coach Steve Nash.
Nash is quoted as saying, “I don’t know. I just found out.”
He heard the news an hour before tip-off.
The 28-year-old, who makes $464,727 per game, or $9,682 per minute, decided he wasn’t up for the challenge Thursday night. He also won’t be traveling with the team to Memphis on Friday.
Odds are Irving will still be in the starting lineup if he decides to show for the following game.
I get it. It’s a long year and there’s a lot of turmoil surrounding this country – certainly events larger than the sport of basketball. That’s not the issue.
The problem is one player being above the team or an organization and believing he can get away with anything because he’s a top-10 talent in the league.
There’s a reason why NBA ratings are tanking. Playoff ratings alone have dropped and, honestly, who even cares about regular season basketball anymore with all the “load management” and stunts like this occurring so frequently.
You see players resting far more often nowadays.
I do applaud NBA commissioner Adam Silver for implementing a new rule this year where organizations are fined $100,000 for resting healthy players.
But honestly, how does that impact organizations that are worth billions of dollars? It doesn’t. That’s like me being fined $5 for not showing up to work. I’d take that deal any day of the week if I didn’t feel like heading into the office.
In my opinion, the NBA needs to severely punish Irving individually. He should be suspended for several games. At minimum, he should be severely fined.
If I would be fired for orchestrating a move like this in the real world, why shouldn’t Irving be treated just the same?
And this isn’t the first rift Irving has started with an organization.
He demanded a trade out of Cleveland when he was in the shadows of LeBron James. In Boston, he eventually decided to hit free agency because he didn’t like living in Boston and butted heads with the coaches and higher-ups in the organization.
Now, he’s on his third team in five years and creating more chaos for an organization that has been vying to contend for an Eastern Conference title after signing Kevin Durant two years ago.
One must think: Are the headaches Irving causes worth it? I don’t think so.
And it’s pretty sad that the New York Knicks look like the most functional organization in New York right now.
Maybe I should do an experiment and call my workplace this morning and tell them I don’t feel like coming in. I can probably already predict the outcome.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.