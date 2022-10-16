Congratulations to the Kofa High School Girls and the Gila Ridge High School Boys golf teams for their victories in the Yuma District Tournament at Mesa del Sol. We had a great group of young people participating on our schools teams this year.
For a great cause it’s not too late to sign up for the Yuma Foothills Rotary 7th Annual 4-Person Scramble. Cost is $100 per player. The tournament takes place October 29th with an 8:00 shotgun start at Mesa del Sol. Contact Dit Blackburn at dietmarus@yahoo.com.
In the Moose League scramble and Mesa del Sol three teams tied for first place with matching 36s. The teams were: Carol Franzen, Diana Bird, Jim Golden and Randy Stickles, Donna Morris, Bud Hammond, Evelyn Pribble and Tim Sokolik, Rick Parks, Keith Swearingen, Bill Johnson and Sonny Strickland.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota League play David Givens took first with 4.08 points. Michele Balmer was second at 3.7, Don Reaksecker third at 3.01 and Carl Johnson fourth with 2.9 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Harry McKemy took first. Fred Hancewicz was second, Ann Weber third and Wayne Winslow fourth. Steve Parrish nudged Cliff Weber as the most popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Association 2-Man Best Ball gross flight winners were Curt Barber with Randy Stickles (65) and Steve Parrish with Cliff Weber (78). Net flight winners were Steve Martin with Tom McIntire (62) and Mike Bedoya with Mike Brick (65).
Saturday, October 29: Elks Club Tournament at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Steve Schulte at 928-446-6869 or Dean Wolfe at 928-246-9098.