Congratulations to the Kofa High School Girls and the Gila Ridge High School Boys golf teams for their victories in the Yuma District Tournament at Mesa del Sol. We had a great group of young people participating on our schools teams this year.

For a great cause it’s not too late to sign up for the Yuma Foothills Rotary 7th Annual 4-Person Scramble. Cost is $100 per player. The tournament takes place October 29th with an 8:00 shotgun start at Mesa del Sol. Contact Dit Blackburn at dietmarus@yahoo.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you