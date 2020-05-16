Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced the Bison Conservation Initiative (BCI), a new cooperative initiative that will coordinate conservation strategies and approaches for the wild American bison over the next 10 years. The Department of the Interior (DOI) and its partners have been successful in restoring the populations of the American bison and supporting healthy herds. With unprecedented interest and cooperation among partners – including states, tribes, nations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) – bison conservation is well equipped to move beyond the confluence of strong analytical assessments and toward coordinated conservation action.
“Interior is uniquely positioned to lead the way for shared stewardship of this iconic American species,” said Secretary Bernhardt. “This 10-year plan will guide our collaboration with states, tribes, private conservationists and managers across public lands to advance conservation efforts and honor iconic wild bison.” Bison were hunted to near extinction in the late 19th century. Today, there are about 11,000 plains bison in 19 herds on 4.6 million acres of public land across 12 states because of successful public-private conservation partnerships. In 2016, Congress recognized the importance of the American bison to the country’s history, celebrating it as our national mammal.
“We are doing something that has never been done. It shows what is possible when business, philanthropy, and government work together to create multiple bottom line initiatives supporting the environment, people, fiscal responsibility, and Native nation building,” said Rosebud Economic Development Corporation’s CEO, Wizipan Little Elk. “The bison looms large in the culture and traditions of Native nations,” said Carter Roberts, President and CEO of World Wildlife Fund. “This announcement matters for several reasons: it represents a homecoming for this iconic species, and it’s also a reunion with the communities who lived with them for centuries in a symbiotic relationship. We are honored to be partners in this effort with the Rosebud Economic Development Corporation and the U.S. Department of the Interior, and we look forward to seeing the bison return to the Rosebud Reservation later this year.”
“We are living through unprecedented challenges; times that demand new ideas, new strategies, and deeper and more diverse partnership. Our collaboration with the Department of the Interior’s Bison Conservation Initiative embodies this and represents a pivotal approach to the conservation of a species that is vital to both our ecological and cultural heritage. Launching a collaborative strategy for the ecological and cultural recovery of our national mammal, a symbol of unity, resilience, and health, could not come at a better time for the American people and our unique natural heritage,” said Director of U.S. Conservation for Wildlife Conservation Society, Cristina Mormorunni. The DOI Bison Working Group (BWG) – comprised of representatives from the National Park Service (NPS), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Geological Survey and the Bureau of Indian Affairs – has worked with its partners to strengthen resource coordination, institute a conservation genetics framework and publish investigations into metapopulation management and herd health.
The BWG will now develop and launch a DOI bison metapopulation strategy, develop and implement a DOI bison stewardship plan, improve and expand mechanisms to support ecocultural restoration of live bison, adopt low stress capture and handling practices.
These actions will be organized around five central goals. Wild, healthy bison herds: A commitment to conserve bison as healthy wildlife. Genetic conservation: A commitment to an interagency, science-based approach to support genetic diversity across DOI bison conservation herds. Shared stewardship: A commitment to shared stewardship of wild bison in cooperation with states, tribes and other stakeholders. Ecological restoration: A commitment to establish and maintain large, wide-ranging bison herds on appropriate large landscapes where their role as ecosystem engineers shape healthy and diverse ecological communities. Cultural restoration: A commitment to restore cultural connections to honor and promote the unique status of bison as an American icon for all people.
As one of the BCI’s first actions, Secretary Bernhardt announced two bison transfers will take place later this year, demonstrating the focused direction toward enhanced intra-departmental cooperation and partnership. The transfer of bison among the department’s herds and across bureaus maintains genetic diversity of wild bison populations, especially for smaller herds that are managed in isolation. These transfers will support ecological and cultural restoration of bison. The NPS and FWS will collaborate on the transfer of wild bison from the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Colorado to Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. Translocated bison will be included in an ongoing NPS genetics study to measure the extent of their integration into an existing herd.
For the second transfer, the DOI commits to donate wild bison to support the establishment of a new bison herd on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The Wolakota Buffalo Range will support ecological restoration, cultural practices, economic development, food security and public education on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation. The new tribal herd is enabled by a cooperative project with the Rosebud Economic Development Corporation and the World Wildlife Fund. For additional information about the science, benefits and goals of bison transfers, see the population viability analysis conducted by the Wildlife Conservation Society, NPS and FWS that was also recently released. In addition to these field-based efforts, the BCI directs cooperating bureaus to develop and implement a science-based Department Metapopulation Strategy and work with states, tribes and NGOs to develop a shared stewardship plan that furthers ecological and cultural restoration of bison. The 2020 Bison Conservation Initiative page provides additional information about how the DOI is working to improve the conservation and management of bison.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for $75,000 in annual grant funding for local sportsmen’s organizations to provide public, mentored projects that are focused on the progressive development of new hunters and anglers.
The Local Sportsmen’s Group grants program places a high priority on projects that involve the pursuit or harvest of fish or wildlife with a valid license (and any necessary hunt permit-tag) and are geared toward participants who have the appropriate experience and skill levels relevant to a particular project.
Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process. Online applications and instructions are available at azgfd.gov/LSG. Applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) June 21. “This grant program is more important than ever for Arizona’s conservation organizations, many of which have had to cancel fundraising activities — activities that rely on volunteers who also are struggling at this time,” said Doug Burt, the department’s hunting and shooting sports program manager. “This grant program will help to shore them up so they can continue their community efforts, wildlife conservation work, and programs for citizens who are desperate to learn about the outdoors.
“The projects from these funds, and the efforts of these community groups, return far more in value than the grant dollars would on their own by providing education about safe and ethical hunting and fishing, and how sportsmen play an important role in wildlife conservation.”
There is no cost to Arizona taxpayers for this grant program. Game and Fish does not receive any of the state’s general tax funds and operates under a user-pay, public-benefit model. The grant program is an investment in the continuance of wildlife conservation efforts and outdoor recreation participation in Arizona. To learn more about how hunters, anglers, shooters and boaters fund wildlife conservation, visit azgfd.com/hunting/wsfr/.
• Fall hunt permit-tag applications: The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is also accepting applications for 2020 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane. To apply, visit azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see page 26 of the “2020-21 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet. Printed booklets will be available soon at all department offices and license dealers statewide. The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) June 9, 2020. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (June 9).
A tip: Know your department ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a department ID. Log into your AZGFD portal account, click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online; or call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. Information at azgfd.gov/pointguard.
FISHING CLUBS
• Free swimbait giveaway every day for 10 days: Bob La Londe, through his fishing forum, offers chances to win his current contest as part of fishing Arizona and the Colorado River. Bob reports the day 4 winner is ‘bassmanjim’ for “keeping them sharp.” CNC Molds N Stuff, CNCMOLDS.com. Our focus is on producing custom molds. yumabassman.com/forums-new/index.php/topic,10091.msg46209.html#msg46209. Regards, Bob La Londe with the fishing Arizona and the Colorado River team. yumabassman.com/forums-new/index.php & CNC Molds N Stuff. Ask La Londe about the premium 3m vinyl boat or vehicle lettering. Nominal size 18 inches long and about 2 inches high.
Bob’s asked the question, “What does PF stand for?” Nobody won the guess. For those of you who knew what it stood for, I want to thank you for not revealing it to others. The answer is, “PF is from poly frog. Poly is often used as a prefix that stands for multiple. The idea for the bait was taken from many different ideas I have worked on over the years. Frog is because the main body of the bait is more styled like a frog body than a minnow body. In fact, it was styled somewhat after the body of the curly buzz frog. The details were changed, thickness, width, and length were manipulated for each size, and there were many details changed or added, not the least of which is tapering back into a single large paddle tail instead of two legs. Poly frog also sounds sort of like polywog which is an earlier stage of a frog with a tail instead of legs.” People make a big deal about skipping a swimbait back into the brush. The curly buzz frog has always been able to do that, and some of my first versions of it existed long before the current crop of swimbaits all copying each other. I figured why not just turn it into a swimbait for those who have to throw a “swimbait.” Make no mistake, this has the body from the CBF (modified), but it is not a frog. It is a swimbait. It also should not require an extra, extra, extra, deep throat hook in order to have a decent chance of getting hookups.
In his report, Bob said, “Some of you just want to know what you have to do to win one. I couldn’t think of a great contest for the giveaway so the day one (today) giveaway will be to whomever comes up with (or inspires me to come up with) a great giveaway for the next nine days. Random drawing is out. It must happen here on this website. It must promote and improve this website in some way through greater content, new participation, or better sense of community. There will be no winners among people who do not participate on this website, but this contest will be promoted on other media. You may change the forums on this website in order to participate if you like. Even if it’s the only reason you joined. If you do not want to play by the rules, I understand, but you will not be elegible to win any free swimbaits.
Colors made in the swimbait for the giveaway will be taken from those suggested in the other thread. All winners will receive at least one of each size. Small, standard, and large. They will likely not specifically receive the colors they suggested in the other thread except by happy accident. Ok, let’s get started. We know how today’s winner will be chosen, but its up to you guys to determine how Monday’s winner will be chosen. Answering the latest question from the forum, winner with his quote, “Someone who makes a post that contributes something that is worth reading and responding to,” signed Jim.
• No update at this time from fishing clubs: Desert Anglers club, the Yuma region of American Bass or Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club so you’ll need to call them to learn what their current plans are since some of the virus restrictions have been lifted. For Desert Anglers, contact Michael Obney at 928-750-7081; American Bass, Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304; YVRGC, Travis Hurley at travishurley@gmail.com or call 803-463-3655. You might also stop by the Hideaway (where Mitch’s Bait Shop used to be) on east 16th Street as you leave Yuma and check with them.
• Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club: Even with school not being in session until fall, if you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these other youngsters who are already members of this club for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168. Now that virus problem restrictions are partially lifted in Arizona you might even be able to get together with them during summer months if they go fishing at all to get an early start for school to be in session again this fall.
SHOOTING SPORTS
• It’s a good idea to check with the various shooting clubs at Adair Park ranges to learn about possible shooting matches being planned now that some health-safety restrictions have been lifted in Arizona. Following are contact numbers for the various shooting clubs so call first before heading for the ranges. If you can’t get reach them, call Ron Gissendaner at Sprague’s Sports at 726-0022 for information. Also, for those who might head for the ranges for practice, the ranges are open from dawn to dusk (restriction still in force on staying six-feet apart from other shooters while at the ranges).
• Yuma 4-H shooting sports: For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club in town now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports program in September.
• The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: All matches have been closed until the quarantine has been lifted. During this closure, call Bruce at 928-941-2240 and leave a message if no answer. Should conditions improve and board members make the decision to open, Bob Avila will notify you.
• The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP): The program is not shooting now until further notice or call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answers to questions.
• Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
• Cholla Gun Club: Scheduled matches are done now until fall but the range is open daylight to dusk for shooting practice for those interested. Call president Rick Kelley with questions at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
• High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
• Yuma Matchmasters: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
• Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Good news! The club will host a Memorial Day fun shoot May 23-24 at the Adair Park archery range with a total of 40 3-D targets — and you can shoot the course as many times as you want! Ricky Bielke says, “We’ve been cooped up too long, so to celebrate the warm weather, SWBH is hosting the fun shoot with no scoring, no prizes, no concession stand, no mulligans, or doe tags, No shotgun start, just good, old-fashioned arrow flinging (and lots of water to drink!) Binoculars and range finders are welcome! The cost for adults (18 years and over) is $30, family’s (with kids 17 years and under) $40. Bring your family and friends to Adair Park Archery Range for some R&R and a little fresh air and exercise.” Check with Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to see if archery shoots are still taking place or email for more information at info@southwestbowhunters.net. Get monthly information on the club at southwestbowhunters.net.
