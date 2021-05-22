Bennett Meyer-Wills is already a well-known name in the Yuma athletic community.
And there’s no surprise he’s the 2020-21 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.
In fact, in sports dedicated to running, the Cibola junior has now won three straight Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Player of the Year honors.
“It still means a lot (to win this award),” he said. “I’ve been working hard this offseason. I set a lot of goals for myself and push myself every day.”
A year after COVID completely wiped out Meyer-Wills’ sophomore track season, the junior became one of the best runners in the state in distance running.
He qualified for three different events in the Division I state meet (800m, 1600m and 3200m). Meyer-Wills was the Yuma Union High School District champion in all three events and was undefeated against local competition.
“I love running,” he said. “That’s about it. It’s just a big adrenaline rush. It’s something I want to do and I love to do.”
In the most important race of the year, Meyer-Wills placed ninth at the state meet in the 1600m before surpassing his preseason goals and finishing second in the 3200m event.
“I did not expect to be runner-up this year,” he admitted.
His blazing time of 9:35.87 allowed Meyer-Wills to become the seventh Cibola 3200m runner in the last 10 years to finish as the state runner-up. His time also set a personal record.
Meyer-Wills lost by six seconds to state champion Xander Black (Brophy Prep), but is prepared to intensify his offseason plan in order to increase his performance.
“I have to do what they’re not doing,” he said. “Whether that’s lifting more weights or getting my runs at a faster pace, it’s the little things that make a difference.”
It doesn’t matter what the terrain is, whether that’s in cross country or on the track, Meyer-Wills is one of the most successful runners in the state.
His dominance in both sports begs the question: which one does he like more?
“I honestly don’t know,” he said. “It’s really difficult. After this season, I’d have to say track.”
The next time Meyer-Wills suits up for the Raiders on the track, he’ll be a senior. With a chip on his shoulder, he’s aiming to become Cibola’s first individual state title winner since Thomas Cain in 2018.
“(My goal) is to become a state champion,” Meyer-Wills said.