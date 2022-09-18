In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Twilight Cross Country Event Tim Craig, Joe Cantazaro, Tom Schmunk and Nick Johnson won in a scorecard playoff with a 27. Dylan Freeman, Geoff Nance, Ryan McNeece and RJ Wood were second. Brian Turner, Michael Headington, Eric Palacio and JR Henderson were third at 28.

In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on September 6th Brian Healy, Carl Fritz and Dale Hoch won gross. Mike Costello, Conrad Eisenach and Jim Nielsen were the net winners. John Cullen, Hank Gray, Lyle Wheeler and Dennis Stiles were on the winning team. On the 13th Marco Viloria, Carl Fritz and Brian Healy won gross. Rollie Harris, Cliff Crouse and Mike Vanatta were the net winners. Toby Wilson, Jack Joseph, Will Young and Tom Gremel were on the winning team.

