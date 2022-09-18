In the Yuma Golf & Country Club Men’s Twilight Cross Country Event Tim Craig, Joe Cantazaro, Tom Schmunk and Nick Johnson won in a scorecard playoff with a 27. Dylan Freeman, Geoff Nance, Ryan McNeece and RJ Wood were second. Brian Turner, Michael Headington, Eric Palacio and JR Henderson were third at 28.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on September 6th Brian Healy, Carl Fritz and Dale Hoch won gross. Mike Costello, Conrad Eisenach and Jim Nielsen were the net winners. John Cullen, Hank Gray, Lyle Wheeler and Dennis Stiles were on the winning team. On the 13th Marco Viloria, Carl Fritz and Brian Healy won gross. Rollie Harris, Cliff Crouse and Mike Vanatta were the net winners. Toby Wilson, Jack Joseph, Will Young and Tom Gremel were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota league played at Desert Hills on the 5th Marilyn Cotter won with 6.38 points. Larry Colao was second 4.65, Jack Parker third 4.23 and Steve Parrish fourth at 3.66 points. On the 12th Larry Colao won with 10.26 points. Mike Niemi was second 7.02, Steve Parrish third 6.56 and Garry Sletten fourth at 4.56 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Al’s Picks game played at Yuma Golf & Country Club on the 7th Marilyn Cotter took first. Steve Parrish was second, Mike Celentano was third. Niemi once again was the most popular pick. In the Mesa del Sol Open League individual play at YGC&C flight gross winners were Mike Niemi and Jack Parker. Flight net winners were Don Reaksecker and Marilyn Cotter.
Hole in One congratulations to John Johnson for his Ace on the 5th hole at Foothills Executive.
• September 29th thru October 2nd: Yuma Golf & Country Club 69th Annual Men’s Yuma Best Ball. Contact josh.welch@ygcc.org.
• Saturday, October 29: Yuma Foothills Rotary 7th Annual Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact Dit at 928-580-9929 or dietmarus@yahoo.com.
• Saturday, October 29: Elks Club Tournament at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Steve Schulte at 928-446-6869 or Dean Wolfe at 928-246-9098.