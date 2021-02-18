The Yuma High boys basketball team prevailed Thursday night to beat Kofa 54-51 to win its third game of the season.
However, the Criminals (3-6 AIA) almost handed the game to the Kings (1-9). Leading by 10 with under three minutes remaining, Kofa was able to slash away the deficit and cut the game to two points.
But despite Alfredo Carajbal’s game-high 23 points, the Kings fell short.
“We had to hold on,” Yuma High head coach Curt Weber said. “We hadn’t been in that situation and we have to learn.”
The Criminals were unable to put the game away as the offense continued to shoot late.
“It is what it is,” Weber said. “Coaching is teaching and we have to move on. We don’t have time to work on anything as we play two more times the next two nights.”
Nathan Villalobos led the Criminals with 21 points while Connor Franklin added 14.
Girls basketball
Cibola 56, Maricopa 24
The 13th ranked Raiders were led by Rori Hoffmeyer’s nine points, six rebounds and two blocks Thursday night on the road.
Myna Johnson added eight points, eight assists and six rebounds, while Sierra Bomhower tallied nine points and Ariana Luera and Sierra Buck each had eight apiece.
Cibola has won four straight games.
Yuma High 64, Kofa 19
Things are trending in the right direction for the Criminals under head coach Shawn Jones. After snapping a 69-game losing streak earlier in the year, Yuma High is beginning to find its stride and has won four of its last five games.
Kamariah Hawkins led the way with 29 points and 20 rebounds.
Boys soccer
Kofa 4, Mtn Pointe 4 (OT)
Tiernan Nicewander began the game with a goal off an assist from Angel Saldana. Nolan Garcia would net another Kofa goal and the game was tied two apiece at half.
Nicewander would find the back of the net again to put the Kings up 3-2 in the early stages of the second half.
In overtime, Aaron Alvarez delivered a goal off a deflection, but Mountain Pointe responded with three minutes left in overtime to force the tie.
JUCO baseball
AWC 13, Community Christian 0
It’s the sixth straight victory for the Matadors by run-rule dating back to their double-header sweep over Community Christian to open the season.
The Matadors scored in all six of their at-bats with Jarrod Belbin setting the tone with a 3-3 day from the lead-off spot and Cade Kalehuawehe added a 3-3 day as well.
Max Weller continued his hot start to the season with a 2-3 day, driving in two runs with a triple.
Nevada native DJ Contreras got the start and win, allowing just one hit over four innings. Luuk ter Beek threw two scoreless innings of relief and Juan Cerda closed out the seventh.
- From Tim Slack of Arizona Western College