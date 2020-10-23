The Yuma High Criminals (1-2 AIA) earned their first victory on Friday night over the Kofa Kings (0-3).
Star two-way player for the Criminals Alex Mosqueda had a career-night defensively. He flashed his ball skills at defensive back as he snagged four interceptions and even included an offensive touchdown.
“He’s a great athlete,” Yuma head coach Bo Seibel said. “We want to get him in the right spots to make plays and that’s in the game plan every week. He got in position tonight and made the plays.”
For a defensive minded coach like Seibel, the goal is to win the turnover battle and the Criminals succeeded in that department as they forced five on the night.
Offensively, running back Erick Cervantes paved the way. The senior exploded for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
“The offense executed and finished drives,” Seibel said.
Jacob Straub caught a touchdown pass as well for the Criminals.
“This is a good win, it helps the confidence,” Seibel said.
The Kofa Kings’ losing streak extends to 24. However, first-year head coach Karl Pope continues to see the development of his players.
The focus moving forward is getting his team to play the entire 60 minutes.
“We need to understand we can’t keep making the same mistakes,” Pope said. “We have to get over the hump and put it all together to play four quarters of football. We need to play clean, consistent football. We’ve learned over the weeks we can play with these teams and actually execute, it’s just staying consistent throughout the game.”
The offensive turnovers and a stalled drive late in the first half that could have potentially tied the game hurt the Kings on Friday night.
Justin Garcia threw three touchdown passes in the loss. Eben Rico, his favorite target, hauled in two touchdowns, while Jacob Ortiz caught the other.
CORRECTION
The Yuma Sun provided inaccurate info in last week’s “Raiders run past Kings” story. Eben Rico scored two touchdowns.