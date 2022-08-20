Up 18-7 at halftime, Yuma High School seemed destined to win its 2022 varsity football season opener.
And still up by the same score entering the fourth quarter, it looked like a safe bet the Criminals would wind up in the win column.
But fate was not with Yuma as El Mirage-Dysart pulled off a 21-18 non-section win Friday night inside Curley Culp Stadium at Doan Field.
The Criminals built their first half lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Jesus Villaudua and an 11-yard touchdown catch by Giovanni Robinson, both in the first quarter, and a 23-yard touchdown catch by Robinson in the second quarter. Both TD passes were from junior quarterback Reggie Antone.
A missed PAT kick after the first touchdown, followed by failed two-point conversions following the second and third touchdowns did not help the Criminals.
After a scoreless third quarter, Dysart scored in the middle of the fourth quarter to pull within four at 18-14, and scored the deciding touchdown with 1:01 remaining.
No other details were made available.
Yuma (0-1) now prepares to host Bullhead City-Mohave in a 3A West Region game on Aug. 26.
