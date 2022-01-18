Yuma High looked anything like a young team as the Criminals hung with region rival Dysart for a quarter Monday afternoon at home.
Unfortunately for the Criminals, the Demons then caught fire from three-point range and went on to hand Yuma a 83-51 loss at The Palace at Prison Hill on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Dysart buried eight 3-pointers in the second quarter and broke open what had been a four-point game to lead 48-3 at the half. The visitors finished with 12 field goals from beyond the ark.
“We’re a young team,” said Yuma High coach Curt Weber. “We started a freshman and sophomore today.”
And those two underclassmen responded, with sophomore Max Pacheco scoring a team-high 23 points and freshman Nick Amador grabbing 12 rebounds.
“We’re young, but we’re getting better,” said Weber. “We’re getting better with each game. We just need to keep playing better further into each game.”
The Criminals are now 4-10 overall, 0-4 in 4A Southwest Region play. Dysart is now 12-7 overall, 2-2 in the region.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dysart 55, Yuma High 41
DYSART – Freshman Tyleigh Jim scored a team-high 20 points, was 3-for-5 from three-point ranged had five steals in a losing effort for the Criminals who dropped a 55-41 decision to Dysart here on the road Monday.
Also for the Criminals, junior Alyssa Franco added 12 points, had five steals and dished out five assists.
“It was a great effort by the team,” said Yuma High coach Shaw Jones.
“The next player up mentality was up big time with two key players out.”
Yuma High is now 6-10 overall and 0-4 in 4A Southwest Region play. Dysart improves to 10-6 overall, 2-1 on region play.