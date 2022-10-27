Things are never going to be the same at Yuma High School after this weekend.
Seriously.
The Yuma High School Athletic Hall of Fame will not only induct five new individuals and a team during its Class of 2022 ceremony, but will oversee events at which the basketball-volleyball court inside The Palace at Prison Hill will be named Bob McLendon Basketball Court, and the football stadium will be named Curley Culp Memorial Stadium at Doan Field.
The festivities begin tonight during Yuma’s home football game against Chino Valley. At halftime, the inductees will be introduced.
The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees are, from the class of 1961, basketball and track athlete, the late Charlie Primus; from the class of 1965, football and swimming athlete Jim Rang; from the class of 1967, track, basketball, football and baseball athlete Larry Reed; from the class of 1997, track, soccer and cross country athlete Eddie Diaz; Yuma High School football and wrestling coach from 2004-2020, Jeff Welsing; and the 1955 men’s gymnastics Arizona state championship team, the first Yuma High athletic team to win a state championship. The team was comprised of the late Dick West and Morris Arbini along with Frank Hankin, Dale Holmes, Joe Koenigs, Steve Pope, Randy Sears, Don Watson and coach Bill Manes.
But that’s not all. Tonight’s halftime ceremony will begin with the Criminal mascot entering the field carrying an Olympic torch, which was carried through Yuma by Yuma High School math teacher and track coach Marc Erickson on its journey to the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. The Erickson family is donating this torch to Yuma High School in memory of their father.
Also, during halftime the football stadium will be officially named and dedicated to 1964 Yuma graduate and NFL Hall of Fame member Curley Culp. A sign recognizing Curley Culp Memorial Stadium will be unveiled at that time.
Saturday, the induction ceremony is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Yuma High cafeteria.
The ceremony will be followed by the unveiling of new inductee plaques at the Hall of Fame kiosks inside The Palace at Prison Hill, which will be followed by the dedication of the Bob McLendon Basketball Court.
“In the 113 years of YHS History, students at YHS have witnessed record setting athletic teams and unforgettable performances,” said Gay Thrower, president of the Yuma High School Athletic Hall of Fame. “To celebrate these moments and to forever immortalize the individuals and teams that helped make them happen, the Hall of Fame has honored, to date, 101 athletes, 12 coaches, 13 Friends of Yuma High School athletics and eight Yuma High School teams.
“The 2022 class inductees represent 65 years of Yuma High School athletic programs from 1955 to 2020. Also, nine sports are represented in this class – baseball, basketball, cross country, football, track and field, soccer, gymnastics, swimming and wrestling.”
Among Primus’ accomplishments were his breaking the school record in the 100 yard dash (9.8) that was set in 1947; winning a state broad-jump championship; and holding school basketball records for most points in one game (41), most points in one season (380) and most career rebounds (749). He went to Southern Illinois University on a basketball scholarship.
Diaz, a 1997 graduate, ran track for four years, played soccer for three years and ran cross country for a year. At the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics he qualified for the Region X championships and continues to compete regularly in events as an adult.
Rang, a 1965 graduate, was the football team’s punter but excelled in swimming where as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior won state championships in the 100 freestyle, and as a junior and senior also won state championships in the 50 freestyle. He also set state records in the 50, 100 and 200 yard events each year.
He attended Arizona State University on a swimming scholarship, and won the Western Athletic Conference 200 yard freestyle in record time.
Reed, a 1966 graduate, was all conference in track where he won a state championship in the long jump and set the state record at 25 feet, 3 1/2 inches. He went on to run track at Mesa Community College and University of Texas-El Paso and played in the Western Football League for the Phoenix Blazers, played for the Philadelphia Bell in the World Football League and signed with the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League.
Welsing was Yuma High School’s head wrestling coach from 2005-2020, during which time the Criminals were the state championship runner-up in 2017 and 2019, and state champions in 2018 and 2020. He amassed a 410-147 career dual meet record, coached 113 state qualifiers, 36 state place winners and six state champions.
He was the 2018 and 2020 Yuma Sun Rotary Coach of the Year, the 2018 and 2020 Arizona State High School Wrestling Coach of the Year, the 2018 National Wrestling Coaches Association
Coach of the Year and was a 2018 National Federation of State High School Association Coach of the Year finalist.
McLendon was a long-time Yuma High School teacher and varsity boys basketball coach who was also selected Yuma County Citizen of the Year and became an Arizona State Legislator after he left teaching and coaching.
Culp, a 1964 graduate, excelled in football and wrestling in high school and while on scholarship at ASU before beginning his pro football career, which culminated in his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Culp was also honored by the Yuma County Education Foundation for the positive image he brought to Yuma County.